Streamer Arrested Outside Big Ben Over Toy Gun Scare

Chaos Near Westminster
Police swooped near Big Ben on Saturday night after reports of a man carrying a firearm. The drama unfolded at 10:50pm on Sunday 3th January 2026 near Westminster Bridge, prompting a rapid police response.
13 Men Detained Over ‘Firearm’
Met Police arrested 13 men suspected of possessing imitation firearms in a public place. Luckily, the supposed gun was later revealed to be a toy, easing public fears.
Official Statement
A Met Police spokesperson said: “Police were called at 10.50pm on Saturday, January 3 close to Westminster Bridge following reports of a group of men carrying a firearm. Officers attended quickly and arrested 13 men on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm in a public place. They have since been released under investigation.”