Streamer Arrested Outside Big Ben Over Toy Gun Scare

Chaos Near Westminster

Police swooped near Big Ben on Saturday night after reports of a man carrying a firearm. The drama unfolded at 10:50pm on Sunday 3th January 2026 near Westminster Bridge, prompting a rapid police response.

13 Men Detained Over ‘Firearm’

Met Police arrested 13 men suspected of possessing imitation firearms in a public place. Luckily, the supposed gun was later revealed to be a toy, easing public fears.

Official Statement