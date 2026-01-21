A convicted sex offender from Strood has been jailed for breaching a strict court order designed to keep him away from children.

Kier Middleton-Seath Caught Breaking Rules

Kier Middleton-Seath, 28, was convicted in 2022 for possessing indecent images of children. His punishment included being placed on the sex offenders register and being bound by a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO). This order restricted his internet use and contact with children.

But in March 2025, cops caught Middleton-Seath repeatedly ignoring these conditions. He moved into a new home where a child lived, bought a phone without police approval, opened a bank account without telling officers, and downloaded indecent images of children.

Arrest Reveals More Crimes

Police arrested Middleton-Seath driving on Anthonys Way, Strood, on 17 March. A search uncovered a stash of controlled drugs, including cocaine and cannabis.

He faced multiple charges:

Three counts of failing to comply with sex offender register rules

Three breaches of his SHPO

Two counts of making indecent images of children

Possession of cocaine and cannabis

Guilty Plea Lands 28 Months Behind Bars

Middleton-Seath, of Cooling Road, Strood, pleaded guilty and was sentenced on 20 January 2026 to 28 months in prison. His SHPO has also been extended by 10 years to keep him under surveillance.