UK News in Pictures

Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Menu
Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Birch Close’s Grant Hodnett Sentenced for Stalking, Breaching Order

Student Coalition Disrupts Anneliese Dodds’ Dinner, Demanding Action on Climate Crisis

Officers are appealing for the public’s help in locating a man wanted on recall to prison

A249 Closed Following Serious Crash Near Stockbury

Tribute to Football Maverick Stan Bowles: Unforgettable Talent Passes Away

Home Breaking Student Coalition Disrupts Anneliese Dodds’ Dinner, Demanding Action on Climate Crisis

Student Coalition Disrupts Anneliese Dodds’ Dinner, Demanding Action on Climate Crisis

written by Home of UK News in Picturesuknip247
  • Bookmark
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
Police interacting with civilians in an indoor setting.

A fundraising dinner hosted by Labour frontbencher Anneliese Dodds was briefly disrupted by supporters of the Just Stop Oil movement, who delivered a resolute message demanding action on the climate crisis.

Demonstrators from various groups, including Just Stop Oil, Students vs Oil Oxford, Oxford Palestine Society, XR Youth Oxford, Oxford Climate Justice Campaign, and Actions Against War Crimes Oxford, gathered outside the restaurant NEF Istanbul on Cowley Road at 6:30 pm to voice their concerns.

Ollie Sworder, a 20-year-old student from Oxford and representative of Just Stop Oil, spoke at the event, urging Dodds to commit to revoking Tory Oil Licences. He emphasized the urgent need for Labour to prioritize climate commitments, particularly in light of the recent flooding in Oxford and the escalating climate crisis fueled by Tory oil policies.

Rosy Wilson, a 19-year-old student and supporter of Oxford Against War Crimes, also addressed the gathering, delivering a letter to Dodds outlining their demands, including the halting of all new oil and gas licenses and the revocation of those granted by the Conservatives.

Among those present was Irfan Mamun, a 27-year-old PhD student in Molecular Biology at Oxford University, who highlighted the dire consequences of continued oil and gas exploration amidst the climate emergency. Mamun called on Dodds to take decisive action to stop Tory oil within six months or to consider stepping down from the Labour Party.

In a statement, Mamun expressed his dismay at the UK government’s issuance of new oil and gas licenses during a record-breaking year of high temperatures. He stressed the urgent need for global action to prevent catastrophic outcomes, urging Dodds to represent the interests of the people of Oxford and beyond.

The demonstration reflects growing frustration among British citizens with political leaders who prioritize the interests of oil lobbyists over the well-being of communities. Until concrete action is taken to address the climate crisis, supporters of Just Stop Oil vow to continue advocating for change.

For more information and to join the movement, visit juststopoil.org.

Post Views: 18

social media2

Never miss another Breaking story again

 

You can sign up to get the latest news, top stories and exclusives sent straight to your WhatsApp from the UKNIP team.

WhatsApp
Instagram
Snapchat

To get stories sent to you, you need to already have WhatsApp. All you need to do is click this link and select ‘join community’

No one will be able to see who is signed up and no one can send messages except the UKNIP team. you can read your privacy policy notice.

Click here to join our WhatsApp community.

Follow UKNIP 

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Similar Article To this

Man Arrested in Bordesley Green After Failing to Attend Court
Overnight Delays Expected on M25 and M1 as Abnormal Load Transports Power Station Equipment
Landslip Causes Major Disruption: Urgent Repairs Needed on Gillingham-Faversham Track
Electrical Fault in Tumble Dryer Blamed for Blaze That Devastated Hampshire Pub
Sir David Attenborough Returns as the Star of BBC Studios Natural History Unit’s ‘Mammals’
Man Convicted of Terrorism Charges Following Extensive Online Activity

READ NEXT:

The half-sibling of a man killed as he celebrated his 30th birthday has been given a hospital order for his manslaughter
UK space sector income reaches £17.5 billion as jobs and services grow
Scumbags show no remorse as they are jailed
After a fire at a sheltered housing block on Malpas Road in Hackney, firefighters issued a candle safety warning
Police continue to have a large presence in Crawley following an incident at Crawley College
Police Chief Faces Gross Misconduct Hearing for Alleged Misrepresentation of Military Service
Man Sentenced to 10-and-a-half Years for Non-Recent Rape in Swindon
Breaking

Witnesses Sought for Ashford Indecent Exposure Incident

Council Road Maintenance in England Drops to Lowest Point in Five Years, RAC Analysis Shows
Unexploded WWII Bomb Safely Removed in Plymouth: Major Evacuation and Complex Disposal Operation
Urgent Appeal: Two Girls Missing from Herne Bay
Ambulance rammed by a Car in Gillingham: Driver Faces Offence Report
Unravelling Fraud: £229K Forfeiture From Organised Crime Network
Man Dies After Being Hit by Tanker Lorry on M20 near Ashford
Breaking

Body Recovered from River Thames Identified as Abdul Ezedi

Person Hit by Train at Crawley: All Lines Blocked
Ibrahima Bah: Pilot of Migrant Boat Sentenced for Channel Deaths
M25 Dartford Crossing Faces Weekend Closure: Drivers Warned of Potential Chaos
Update on Tragic Deaths of Three Children in Sea Mills
Emergency Alert Sent as WWII Bomb in Plymouth to be Detonated at Sea
Grange Hill Actor Stuart Organ Passes Away at 72
Kent Police Appeal for Witnesses After Girl Bitten by Dog in Tankerton
Met Police Convict Millwall Fans for Offensive Gestures During Match
Breaking

Actor John Savident, Renowned for Portraying Fred Elliott in Coronation Street, Dies at 86

Breaking

Fatal Collision Involving Tanker and Car Closes the M20 in Kent

Fatal Crash on M27 Leads to Arrests: Man Killed and Three in Custody
Huge fire at Osborne View Hotel in Lee-on-the-Solent
Fire Engulfs Historic Osborne View Hotel in Lee on Solent
Three Arrested after Fatal Collision on M27 Prompts Police Appeal for Witnesses
No-Confidence Motion Against Speaker Hoyle Grows Among MPs
TV Presenter Dan Wootton Cleared in Criminal Investigation
increase-1-1.png

Most Read

RECOMMENDED

Motorcyclist Airlifted with Life-Threatening Injuries After Dorset Crash
Murder Investigation Underway in Beaconsfield After Woman Found Dead
Campaign Honours 21 Teenagers Lost to Knife Crime in 2023
Two Brothers Jailed for Cocaine Dealing
Car Flips and Smashes Two Vehicles in Southampton Road Crash
Water Supply Disruption Affects Homes near Canterbury and Thanet
Breaking

Man Charged Following ASB Clampdown in Folkestone

Breaking

Man Sentenced to Prison for Child Sex Offences in Swindon

Breaking

A second man has been arrested by officers investigating an armed robbery in Devizes

Breaking

Violent Assault in Folkestone Leads to Jail Sentence

RECOMMENDED

Mental Health Crisis Helpline: A Lifeline for Those in Need
UK Government Launches Comprehensive Strategy to Equip Armed Forces with Drones
Wiltshire Police Appeal for Information Following Sexual Assault in Warminster
Family pays tribute to man killed in Soho Road crash
Pickaxe-Wielding Attacker Guilty of Trying to Murder Colleagues in Violent Hospital Rampage
Youth Convicted of Manslaughter Over Stabbing of 17-Year-Old Khaled Saleh
Breaking

A CCTV image has been released by officers investigating an assault in Canterbury

BreakingLONDON

Dartford Postbox Painted Like a Crème Egg Amid Spree of Colourful Makeovers

Breaking

Teen Detained for Kicking Police Dog in Yorkshire in Landmark Prosecution

BreakingLONDON

Mum injured in Clapham alkali attack now stable

Breaking

Two Arrested Following Serious Collision on A2 near Dartford

Breaking

Suspect Charged with Two Ashford Burglaries

BreakingLONDON

R&B Icon Usher Announces European Tour with Three London Shows at O2 Arena

BreakingLONDON

The Body Shop Announces Closure of Seven UK Stores Amid Restructuring

Breaking

Restaurant Manager Banned for Seven Years After Employing Illegal Workers

Breaking

Codeine Linctus Reclassified to Prescription-Only Medicine Amidst Concerns of Abuse and Addiction

Breaking

Police Officer Under Investigation Following Violent Altercation with Detained Man

Breaking

Man Charged with Multiple Shoplifting Offences in Gosport

Breaking

Body Recovered from Thames Linked to Clapham Attack

Breaking

Dealer Jailed in Landmark Essex Police Nitrous Oxide Supply Case

Breaking

Man Charged Following ASB Clampdown in Folkestone

Breaking

Man Sentenced to Prison for Child Sex Offences in Swindon

Breaking

A second man has been arrested by officers investigating an armed robbery in Devizes

Breaking

Violent Assault in Folkestone Leads to Jail Sentence

Top Stories

Breaking

Family pays tribute to man killed in Soho Road crash

Breaking

Pickaxe-Wielding Attacker Guilty of Trying to Murder Colleagues in Violent Hospital Rampage

Breaking

Youth Convicted of Manslaughter Over Stabbing of 17-Year-Old Khaled Saleh

Breaking

Gang Sentenced to Over 26 Years for Laundering £26 Million

SUSSEX

Alarming Scale of Wild Animals Kept as UK Pets Sparks Urgent Action

BreakingLONDON

Suspect Charged After Indecent Exposure Incident on Deptford High Street

BreakingLONDON

Urgent Warning: Android Users Urged to Delete Five Apps Amid Malware Threat

SUSSEX

Community Rallies to Save British Red Cross Shops from Closure

SUSSEX

Hastings Coastguard Conducts Search Operation Following Cliff Edge Alert

SUSSEX

ESFRS Fire Cadets Bolstered by Charitable Trust Grant

Breaking

Jealousy-Fueled Murder on London Bus Lands Perpetrator Life Sentence

SUSSEX

Police Appeal for Witnesses to Hurstpierpoint Accident

Subscribe now to stay informed and visually engaged with the UK through the UK News In Pictures Newsletter. Thank you for being a part of our community

UK News in Pictures delivers instant news and picture coverage as the story unfold. Stay current with breaking stories thanks to this round-the-clock news service. Operating 24/7, it provides up-to-the-minute reporting on breaking news, community updates, and more, ensuring you’re always informed, wherever you are, every day of the week.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Envelope Rss

News

Menu

Edtior's Picks

Birch Close’s Grant Hodnett Sentenced for Stalking, Breaching Order
Student Coalition Disrupts Anneliese Dodds’ Dinner, Demanding Action on Climate Crisis
Officers are appealing for the public’s help in locating a man wanted on...

Useful Links

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.