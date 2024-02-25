A fundraising dinner hosted by Labour frontbencher Anneliese Dodds was briefly disrupted by supporters of the Just Stop Oil movement, who delivered a resolute message demanding action on the climate crisis.

Demonstrators from various groups, including Just Stop Oil, Students vs Oil Oxford, Oxford Palestine Society, XR Youth Oxford, Oxford Climate Justice Campaign, and Actions Against War Crimes Oxford, gathered outside the restaurant NEF Istanbul on Cowley Road at 6:30 pm to voice their concerns.

Ollie Sworder, a 20-year-old student from Oxford and representative of Just Stop Oil, spoke at the event, urging Dodds to commit to revoking Tory Oil Licences. He emphasized the urgent need for Labour to prioritize climate commitments, particularly in light of the recent flooding in Oxford and the escalating climate crisis fueled by Tory oil policies.

Rosy Wilson, a 19-year-old student and supporter of Oxford Against War Crimes, also addressed the gathering, delivering a letter to Dodds outlining their demands, including the halting of all new oil and gas licenses and the revocation of those granted by the Conservatives.

Among those present was Irfan Mamun, a 27-year-old PhD student in Molecular Biology at Oxford University, who highlighted the dire consequences of continued oil and gas exploration amidst the climate emergency. Mamun called on Dodds to take decisive action to stop Tory oil within six months or to consider stepping down from the Labour Party.

In a statement, Mamun expressed his dismay at the UK government’s issuance of new oil and gas licenses during a record-breaking year of high temperatures. He stressed the urgent need for global action to prevent catastrophic outcomes, urging Dodds to represent the interests of the people of Oxford and beyond.

The demonstration reflects growing frustration among British citizens with political leaders who prioritize the interests of oil lobbyists over the well-being of communities. Until concrete action is taken to address the climate crisis, supporters of Just Stop Oil vow to continue advocating for change.

