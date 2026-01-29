Teen Found Dead in Sudden, Unexplained Incident

A 15-year-old pupil has been found dead at Roedean School in Brighton in a shocking and unexplained incident. Emergency services rushed to the prestigious girls’ boarding school on the clifftops of Roedean Way on the evening of Wednesday, January 28. Despite swift efforts by police and paramedics, the young girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police Investigate But No Suspicious Circumstances

Sussex Police confirmed an active investigation is underway to uncover the circumstances behind the sudden death. Officers stressed there are currently no signs the incident is suspicious, describing the inquiry as standard procedure. The girl’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers during this difficult time.

Roedean School Community Reels from Loss

In a heartfelt statement, Roedean School spoke of the “profound shock” felt across staff and pupils. Pastoral care and additional support have been offered to help the school community come to terms with the tragedy. Established in the late 19th century, Roedean is a renowned independent day and boarding school for girls aged 11 to 18, perched above the English Channel.

Investigation Continues, No Further Details Released

Police are working closely with the school and relevant agencies as the investigation continues. No more information has been made public. The case will follow the usual formal procedures, with updates expected once enquiries conclude.