A Sudanese asylum seeker has been found not guilty of raping a woman and voyeurism in a Portsmouth courtroom drama.

Mubarak Ibrehim’s Court Case

Mubarak Ibrehim, 25, was living at the Royal Beach Hotel in Southsea when the incident allegedly took place on June 11, 2025. The case unfolded at Portsmouth Crown Court, with the prosecution claiming Ibrehim raped the woman behind the court building and filmed it on his mobile phone.

Ibrehim Claims Consensual Encounter

But Ibrahim insisted the sex was consensual. He told the jury the woman “led” him to the vehicle entry bay where the encounter happened. He denied the rape and voyeurism charges.

Background: From Sudan to the UK

Originally from Sudan, Ibrahim said he arrived in the UK illegally via a small inflatable boat from France in October 2023. He is currently seeking political asylum.