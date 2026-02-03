Watch Live

MIGRANT CRISIS Sudanese Asylum Seeker Cleared of Rape and Voyeurism Charges

  • Updated: 05:54
  • , 3 February 2026
Court Round-Up: Drug Offences, Assaults and Criminal Damage Among June Cases

A Sudanese asylum seeker has been found not guilty of raping a woman and voyeurism in a Portsmouth courtroom drama.

Mubarak Ibrehim’s Court Case

Mubarak Ibrehim, 25, was living at the Royal Beach Hotel in Southsea when the incident allegedly took place on June 11, 2025. The case unfolded at Portsmouth Crown Court, with the prosecution claiming Ibrehim raped the woman behind the court building and filmed it on his mobile phone.

Ibrehim Claims Consensual Encounter

But Ibrahim insisted the sex was consensual. He told the jury the woman “led” him to the vehicle entry bay where the encounter happened. He denied the rape and voyeurism charges.

Background: From Sudan to the UK

Originally from Sudan, Ibrahim said he arrived in the UK illegally via a small inflatable boat from France in October 2023. He is currently seeking political asylum.

Recommended for you

Screenshot 2026-01-31 at 20.14.40
BLAZE PROBE Blaze Rips Through Nursery Roof in Rushey Green
Screenshot 2026-02-02 at 04.49.25
FIND NICOLA Urgent: Missing Woman Last Seen in Chatham
IMG_3025
GRIM END Body Found in Bude Believed to Be Missing Boscastle Man
caption-1
CENTURY OF CHEERS Farewell to The Standard: Brighton’s Beloved Queen’s Road Pub Shuts Up Shop

Must READ

INTO THE FUTURE Barnsley Named UK’s First AI Tech Town
BURNER PHONE Drugs, cash, and burner phone seized during traffic stop
CHILD MURDERED Trial Date Set for Woman Charged with Murder of Toddler Jayla-Jean
HOSPITAL RAMPAGE Assault and Car Damage Shake Conquest Hospital
JAILED Volunteer Treasurer Jailed for Stealing £56,000 from Wharf Theatre
FLAMES FORCE EVACUATIONS Blaze Rips Through Businesses on Milton Road, Reading
Cocaine, Road-Rage, and Insurance Offences: Weekly Round-Up from Bromley Magistrates’ Court
SERIAL ROBBER Masked Burglar Nabbed After 30+ Break-Ins Across England
FIRST PICTURE First Picture Emerges of Teen Stabbed to Death in Chippenham Street
TEEN SEX ATTACK Uber Driver Loses Licence After Teen Sex Attack
SINISTER WARNING Asylum Seeker Jailed for Rape Pleads to Avoid Deportation

More For You

Major Crash Brings Emergency Crews Racing to A303 Near Amesbury – UKNIP
POLICE PROBE Major Collision Halts Westbound Traffic Between Canterbury and Harbledown
RAPE PROBE Police Hunt Bald Man Over St Leonards Rape Attack
FIND HER Urgent: Have You Seen Missing 79-Year-Old Dawn in Retford?
AIRLIFTED Teen Plunges 65ft at Derbyshire Beauty Spot – Airlifted to Hospital

More From UK News in Pictures

MAJOR DRUGS HAUL Doncaster Drug Dealer Busted with £40k of Drugs
COLD CASE Suffolk Strangler Steve Wright Admits to Murdering 17-Year-Old Victoria Hall
GUN PLOT North East Crime Gang Jailed for Over 70 Years over Massive Drugs and Guns Plot
MURDER CHARGE Man Arrested for Murder of Woman in Willesden Stabbing
Motorists Have Been Reminded Of The Serious Consequences Of Drink Driving After Seven People Were Charged With The Offence In East Kent This Weekend.
BREATH TEST Drink-Driver Busted After Melksham Smash
Court Round-Up: Driving Offences, Order Breaches and Suspended Sentences Across Bromley and Surrounding Areas
RAMGATE RAMPAGE Suspect Charged for Smashing Up Local Businesses
RECKLESS ARSONIST Arsonist Locked Up After Torch Attack on Rochester Comic Shop
The most trusted Bitcoin cloud mining platform: start with zero investment and earn up to $9,800 in passive income per day.
Wiltshire Police Appeal for Witnesses Following Salisbury Assault
CRITICAL CONDTION Man in 60s Fighting for Life After Shocking Swindon Hit-and-Run
DANGEROUS PURSUIT Man in Custody After High-Speed Chase Injures Teen Girl in Chippenham
Why do new casino bonus rules mean for you?
The Secret Egyptian Air Base Behind Sudan’s Drone War
SECOND FIRE Southampton Hospitals in Crisis: Appointments Cancelled and Evacuations After Fire
FATAL CRASH Man pleads guilty to causing death by dangerous driving after Met investigation
BB GUN Armed Police Descend on Keighley After Boy Points Imitation Gun

BREAKING

MURDER PROBE Teenage boy, 16, dies after brutal stabbing in Chippenham

More From UKNIP

EPSTEIN SCANDAL Ex-UK Ambassador Lord Mandelson Quits Labour Amid Epstein Cash Scandal
TRAGIC END Body Found in Bude After Man Goes Missing in Boscastle
EMERGENCY DRAMA Man Plucked to Safety After Falling Down Well on Cheadle High Street
FATAL CRASH Man Dies in Horror Crash on Gloucestershire’s A417