 Sunbury Stabbing: Man Arrested for Attempted Murder as Woman is Hospitalised

UK News in Pictures

Craig David Surprises Notting Hill Carnival Revellers with Street Performance of ‘7 Days’

Syrian National Charged with Terrorism in Deadly German Festival Stabbing

Lifeboat Crews Respond to Capsized Boat Incident Near Sandown Pier: Two Children Safely Rescued

Police Search for Wanted Man in North Yorkshire

Southeastern Trains Disrupted Between Bexley and Crayford Following Bridge Collision

Sunbury Stabbing: Man Arrested for Attempted Murder as Woman is Hospitalised

Sunbury Stabbing: Man Arrested for Attempted Murder as Woman is Hospitalised

Sunbury Stabbing: Man Arrested For Attempted Murder As Woman Is Hospitalised

A 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a stabbing in Sunbury, near the London-Surrey border. A woman in her 30s was taken to the hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Emergency services rushed to an address on Kenyngton Drive, Sunbury, shortly before 6 a.m. after police received reports of a stabbing. Both South East Coast Ambulance and London Ambulance Service attended the scene.

A Surrey Police spokesperson confirmed: “A woman in her 30s was taken to the hospital in a serious but stable condition. A 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and has been taken into police custody.

Sunbury, part of Surrey’s Spelthorne borough, has seen fluctuating levels of violent or sexual offences in recent months, with 50 incidents reported in June. Although knife crime rates in Surrey are considerably lower than in London, there are still areas of concern. Surrey’s knife crime rate is 39 incidences per 100,000 people, compared to London’s rate of 168 per 100,000.

