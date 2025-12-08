Super-Mutated Flu Sparks NHS Crisis: “Worst Winter Ever” Warned

Britain is grappling with a super-mutated flu strain that’s sweeping the nation and triggering an NHS crisis. Hospitals across London, Lincolnshire, Shropshire, and Oxfordshire have slapped on mandatory mask rules to contain the outbreak.

NHS Sounds Alarm: Brace for Brutal Winter

The health service has declared an early crisis, warning this could be the “worst winter ever.” Rising case numbers show no signs of slowing down, sparking fears of overwhelmed hospitals and stretched resources.

Experts Demand Masks to Stop the Surge

Health experts are urging the public to buckle up and wear masks everywhere, not just in hospitals. They stress that strict mask-wearing is the only way to curb the super-mutated flu’s spread before it hits even harder.