Watch Live

ON THE CARDS Supermax-Style Units: The UK’s Bold Move to Tackle Violent Prisoners

  • Updated: 07:43
  • , 4 February 2026

The UK is eyeing supermax-style prison units to clamp down on its most dangerous and violent offenders. These ultra-secure cells promise strict controls, tighter regimes, and greater separation to slash risks faced by staff, inmates, and the public.

Why The Shift?

With rising attacks on prison staff and growing fears over extremist prisoners pulling strings from behind bars, authorities want tougher measures. The new units would beef up current segregation tactics rather than copy overseas prisons wholesale.

Pros and Cons: Safety vs. Rehabilitation

  • Supporters say: Supermax units could boost staff safety and calm chaotic wings.
  • Critics warn: The harsh conditions might harm prisoner wellbeing and hamper rehabilitation in the long run.

At the heart of this is a tricky balancing act — keeping order and security, without sacrificing humanity or professionalism.

Frontline Staff Have Their Say

With prisons under unprecedented strain, the insights from prison officers and frontline workers will be key in shaping how these units roll out. Could these super-secure pods finally make prisons safer, or are they setting the stage for fresh problems?

What’s your take? Should the UK crack down with supermax, or look for other ways to tame its toughest inmates?

Recommended for you

Screenshot 2026-02-03 at 19.27.21
PUB BRAWL CCTV Released After Brutal Folkestone Pub Brawl
Screenshot 2026-02-04 at 07.21.48
SPEAKING OUT FGM Survivors Speak Out: Why So Few Report This Hidden Crime
DAEDALUS AVIATION Light Aircraft Crashes on Moorland in Greater Manchester as Investigators Rush to Scene
Screenshot 2026-02-03 at 14.16.41
LIED TO THE JURY Gillingham Child Rapist Locked Up for 13 Years

Must READ

MIGRANT CRISIS FIRST PICTURE:Tragic Metro Murder: Man Pushes Woman in Front of Train in Hamburg
EMERGENCY ON FINALS British Airways Aircraft Declares Emergency Over Copenhagen
GUILTY PLEA Man Pleads Guilty to Murder of Woman Found Dead in Nottingham Home
HORRIFIC ATTACK Brave Woman’s Nightmare Ends as Attacker Gets 6½ Years
DRUGS STASH Doncaster Drug Dealer Caught Red-Handed with £40k Stash
RICE BOWL Cardiff man jailed after bizarre ‘rice bowl’ drug phone excuse
MAN ON THE RUN WANTED: Cristiano Brown – Firearms and Drug Offences
MCBUSTED Brazen Daytime Drug Dealer Busted in Cambridge
PERVERTING THE COURSE Former Bracknell Mayor on Trial for Helping Son Hide Rape Evidence
GRUESOME ATTACK Thug Choked Woman in Shocking Dorchester Attack – Now Behind Bars

More For You

WEAPONS FIND Two Jailed After Gun Found in Wolverhampton Car Stop
KAREN Ex-BBC Star Jan Leeming Slams The Pig at Bridge Place Over Noisy Kids
LIVES FEARED LOST Light Aircraft Crashes Near Littleborough in Dramatic Emergency Response
SEX ATTACKER Police Race to ID Man After Sexual Offence in Greater Manchester

More From UK News in Pictures

SLAMMED Drug Dealer Caught and Jailed in Ellesmere Port
NO ROMANCE Ex-Prison Officer Jailed for Romance with Inmate
CHEEKY DEALER Hitchin Drug Dealer Caught and Jailed for Hatfield County Lines Role
PUB BRAWL Two Men Sentenced Over Tragic Death of Teenager Liam Derrett
CRIME SPREE Two Men Jailed for Cheshire Burglary Spree – Footballer’s Home Targeted
SERIOUS COLLISION M11 closed southbound in Essex after overturned vehicle collision
FATAL CRASH Tragic Motorbike Crash in Louth Claims Rider’s Life
KILLER MANHUNT Police Dig Deep in Murder Hunt for Missing Man Andrzej Mucha
TypeScript Development: Why Teams Choose TS for Modern Web Apps
Over 1,000 Migrants Arrive in Dover via Small Boats This Week
THROUGH THE ROOF Kent’s Asylum Seeker Bill Shoots Up – Now Highest in UK

BREAKING

POLICE REOPEN CASE Police to Review Shocking New Claim Linking Prince Andrew to Epstein
HOSPITIAL BLAZE Southampton General Hospital Fire Blamed on Electrical Fault
HORROR CRASH Two Dead After Light Aircraft Crashes Near Hollingworth Lake

BREAKING

FIRE BOMB ATTACK Man Nabbed After Arson Attack at Maida Vale Islamic Centre
PAEDO STING Boy Admits Stoning Man to Death at Kent Beach Over ‘Paedophile’ Claim
MURDER CHARGE Teenager Charged With Murder of Chippenham Boy

More From UKNIP

TRIBUTES PAID Heartbreaking Tribute from Father of Teen Who Died in Chippenham
NEW SECOND CHANCE Britain’s Youngest Female Double Murderer Faces New Parole Hearing
DEFIANT Ian Watkins Murder Suspect Refuses Court Appearance
LOCKED UP Pampered Drug Lord’s Mud-Mask Selfie Gets Him Locked Up for 13 Years