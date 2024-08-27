Superyacht Captain Under Investigation Following Fatal Sinking Off Sicily

Italian prosecutors have launched an investigation into James Cutfield, the 51-year-old New Zealand captain of the superyacht Bayesian, which sank off the coast of Sicily last week, resulting in seven deaths. Cutfield’s lawyer, Aldo Mordiglia, revealed on Monday that his client is being investigated for potential charges including manslaughter and shipwreck.

Authorities have launched an investigation following a yacht tragedy near Porticello, close to Palermo, on August 19. The 56-metre (184 ft) vessel was struck by a severe predawn storm while anchored, resulting in the deaths of seven people. Among the victims were British tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch, his 18-year-old daughter Hannah, and five others.

The yacht, which was described as “unsinkable” by its manufacturer, capsized in the storm. Prosecutors are now examining the events leading up to the incident, including the actions of the captain, crew, supervisory personnel, and the ship’s manufacturer, Italian shipyard Perini Navi.

Chief Prosecutor Ambrogio Cartosio confirmed that the probe will explore all elements of responsibility. The captain, crew members, and key figures associated with the yacht are scheduled for questioning as part of the investigation.

The investigation will focus on how the yacht could have sunk while nearby vessels remained largely unaffected. Authorities are also considering the possibility that the disaster was caused by a “downburst,” a powerful localized wind that descends from thunderstorms.

The yacht currently lies on its right side at a depth of 50 meters (approximately 54.68 yards). The investigation is expected to be lengthy, potentially requiring the salvage of the wreck to uncover further details.

Lynch, 59, had organized the holiday to celebrate his recent acquittal on $11 billion fraud charges related to the sale of his software company, Autonomy, to Hewlett-Packard. Other victims included Christopher Morvillo, one of Lynch’s American lawyers, and his wife Neda; Jonathan Bloomer, chairman of Morgan Stanley’s London-based investment banking subsidiary; and Recaldo Thomas, the yacht’s chef.

Under Italian law, being under investigation does not imply guilt or formal charges. Maritime law dictates that a captain bears full responsibility for the ship, crew, and all individuals on board.

As the investigation unfolds, questions are being raised about the safety of luxury yachts in severe weather conditions. The tragic disaster has led to increased scrutiny of safety standards for high-end vessels in the Mediterranean.