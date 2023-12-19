Survivor praised as assailant jailed for physical assaults and stalking

Police have paid tribute to a woman who bravely reported she’d been victim to horrific physical assaults and had also suffered mental distress from stalking incidents.

In May this year police received reports from the victim who said 29-year-old Ashley Jefferson had caused serious criminal damage at her home, injured her by assaulting her and terrified her by following her when she left her home.

The woman supported the investigation from the very moment she contacted police and Jefferson was charged with two counts of assault, theft of a meat cleaver, three counts of criminal damage, and stalking involving fear of violence.

He later pleaded guilty to these offences and yesterday at Teesside Crown Court where the Judge called his behaviour “disgusting,” Jefferson was sentenced to three years in prison and made him subject to an indefinite restraining order until further notice.

Officer in the case PC Ashley Jones said: “I’d like to thank the victim for showing immense courage and strength in this case, for coming forward to report to police in the first place and for being willing to attend court.

“And while she supported our prosecution and was prepared to face her abuser in the courtroom, she was spared this ordeal when he felt he had no option but to plead guilty.

“My message to anyone who has experienced or is experiencing abuse is that we’re here to support victims and we’ll do all we can to obtain justice for them.

“We are here to listen to everyone who reports abuse or stalking and will always support them through the investigative process. We can also give information and advice on specialist support from professionals at our local agencies.”

You can report to Cleveland Police at any time of day or night via the 101 number, or online via our website. (Always use 999 in an emergency).