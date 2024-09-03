Suspect Arrested on Suspicion of Attempted Murder After Three People Injured in Dartford

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a violent incident in Dartford that left three people injured. The arrest was made in Scotland on Monday, September 2, 2024, and the suspect is being brought to a Kent Police station for further questioning as the investigation continues.

The incident occurred on Saturday, August 31, 2024, at around 8:19 PM when Kent Police received reports of an assault in Spital Street, Dartford. Emergency services quickly attended the scene and found two men and one woman suffering from injuries consistent with stab wounds. All three victims were promptly taken to a London hospital where they remain in stable condition.

Investigators believe that the suspect and the victims were known to each other and are treating the incident as isolated, with no wider threat to the public.

Detectives from Kent Police continue to conduct inquiries and are urging anyone with information related to the incident to come forward. The community is reassured that the situation is under control and that the police are doing everything necessary to bring those responsible to justice.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Kent Police on 101 or report it anonymously via Crimestoppers.