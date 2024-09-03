 Suspect Arrested on Suspicion of Attempted Murder After Three People Injured in Dartford

By visiting our site, you agree to our privacy policy regarding cookies, tracking statistics, etc.

UK News in Pictures

Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Menu
Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Alleged killer ‘laughs’ on leaving Ilyas Habibi ‘choking on blood’ in Sutton stabbing

Mother of Three Young Boys Found Dead Along with Their Father in Suspected ‘Triple-Murder-Suicide’ Pays Tribute to Her Family

Steve Dymond ‘Distraught’ After Failing Lie Detector on ITV’s Jeremy Kyle Show, Inquest Hears

Suspect Arrested on Suspicion of Attempted Murder After Three People Injured in Dartford

80-Year-Old Man Killed in Leicestershire Park Named as Bhim Kohli; Five Children Arrested on Suspicion of Murder

Home Breaking Suspect Arrested on Suspicion of Attempted Murder After Three People Injured in Dartford

Suspect Arrested on Suspicion of Attempted Murder After Three People Injured in Dartford

written by Home Of Uk News In Picturesuknip247
  • Bookmark
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
Triple Stabbing Incident On Spital Street, Dartford: Three Injured

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a violent incident in Dartford that left three people injured. The arrest was made in Scotland on Monday, September 2, 2024, and the suspect is being brought to a Kent Police station for further questioning as the investigation continues.

The incident occurred on Saturday, August 31, 2024, at around 8:19 PM when Kent Police received reports of an assault in Spital Street, Dartford. Emergency services quickly attended the scene and found two men and one woman suffering from injuries consistent with stab wounds. All three victims were promptly taken to a London hospital where they remain in stable condition.

Investigators believe that the suspect and the victims were known to each other and are treating the incident as isolated, with no wider threat to the public.

Detectives from Kent Police continue to conduct inquiries and are urging anyone with information related to the incident to come forward. The community is reassured that the situation is under control and that the police are doing everything necessary to bring those responsible to justice.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Kent Police on 101 or report it anonymously via Crimestoppers.

Post Views: 24

social media2

Never miss another Breaking story again

 

You can sign up to get the latest news, top stories and exclusives sent straight to your WhatsApp from the UKNIP team.

WhatsApp
Instagram
Snapchat

To get stories sent to you, you need to already have WhatsApp. All you need to do is click this link and select ‘join community’

No one will be able to see who is signed up and no one can send messages except the UKNIP team. you can read your privacy policy notice.

Click here to join our WhatsApp community.

Follow UKNIP 

Facebook Twitter Youtube

READ NEXT:

M&S Announces Return to Bristol with Flagship Store in Cabot Circus
Urgent Appeal: 76-Year-Old Man Missing from Tankerton
Witnesses sought to assault in Lewes
Major concerns for missing 11-year-old schoolboy from Southend
Friends of an 18-year-old girl who died in a car accident have left her heartfelt messages on social media
Child Rushed to Hospital After Falling Unwell in Erith
Officers are seeking help to locate a pensioner missing from Dartford
Breaking

London’s Air Ambulance Lands in Beam Park After Stabbing Incident in Dagenham

Tributes Paid to Stephen McKie After Fatal Beccles Collision
Boy Hospitalised After Being Hit by Car in Dartford
Suspect Charged with Assaulting Police Officer in Canterbury Appears in Court
Crime scene still in place as three in hospital after Dartford triple stabbing
Police Appeal for Information After Brixton Shooting Leaves Man in Critical Condition
Former Metropolitan Police Officer Who Served with Wayne Couzens Charged Following IOPC Investigation
Breaking

Convicted Paedophile Behind O2 Arena Explosion Stunt Sparks Outrage Over Safety and Security in London

See who was locked up in August including murderers and far-right protesters
Three Arrested Following Fatal Stabbing
Charity Regulator Issues First-Ever Official Warning to Local Authority
Man Rushed to Hospital After Serious Crash in Croydon
Man in Dartford Seen Using Bolt Cutters to Remove Cycle Lock Outside Fairfield Leisure Centre
Two Teens Arrested in Connection with Oldbury Murder of 13-Year-Old Boy
Pilot Killed in Chesterfield Plane Crash as Emergency Services Urge Public to Avoid Area
Motorists Heading for Dover May Face ‘Car Stacking’ Sites Under New EU Entry Rules
Breaking

NHS Launches RSV Vaccination Program for Pregnant Women and Older Adults

Breaking

Sir Ian McKellen to Take Rest of Year Off Following Stage Fall

Couple Jailed for Four Years for Violent Disorder in Stoke-on-Trent
Surrey Police make referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct after Three Children and Man Found Dead in Staines
Controlled Explosion on Film Set Causes Fire at Silvertown Tunnel Construction Site, Destroying Van
Explosions Near O2 Arena in Greenwich Spark Concern, Later Confirmed as Part of Filming Event
Major Explosion near Scrap Yard in Silvertown
First Pictures from Tragic Discovery in Staines: Bodies of Three Children and a Man Found in House
Single Post Template

Most Read

RECOMMENDED

Teenage Rapist Sentenced to 10 Years for Attacks on Four Girls
Arrest Made After ‘Serious Assault’ at Dagenham Pub on Wood Lane
Man Charged with Murder of Cheltenham Woman
Police Appeal for Information to Locate Missing Maidstone Teenager
RAC Celebrates Over 30 Years of Partnership with DAFaid, Marking 50 Years of Roadside Assistance
Police Search for Missing Teens Sommer, 14, and Joshua, 13, Believed to be Travelling Together
Breaking

Police Renew Appeal for Help in Locating Wanted Man Blade Neale

Breaking

Car Fire on M20 Near Ashford Extinguished by Fire Crews

Breaking

Major Disruption as Gravesend to Greenhithe Fibre Cable Cut on Galley Hill

Breaking

Public Urged to Help Locate Missing Man in Dartford

RECOMMENDED

Murder Investigation Launched Following Fatal Stabbing in Forest Gate
Triple Stabbing Incident on Spital Street, Dartford: Three Injured
Detectives Appeal for Witnesses Following Murder of Disabled Man in Clapton
Sol Bamba Former Premier League Defender Dies at 39
Six Israeli Hostages Confirmed Dead in Gaza, Bringing Grief and Anger Across Israel
Appeal After On-Duty Officer Injured in Collision with Car
Breaking

Two Charged with Murder in Gateshead Park Death

Breaking

Nine-Year-Old Girl Abducted in Queens; NYPD Seeks Public’s Help

Breaking

NHS Launches Workplace Health Checks to Combat Cardiovascular Disease

Breaking

DIY SOS Star Billy’s Car Stolen: Public Urged to Help Locate Vehicle

Breaking

Dartford Crossing to Undergo Series of Closures for Maintenance This Weekend

Breaking

Star of The Chase reveals EastEnders icon was nearly a Chaser

Breaking

Two Arrested Following Early Morning Incident in York City Centre

Breaking

16 Year Old Charged with Attempted Rape in Medway

Breaking

New TB Eradication Strategy Launched to End Badger Cull and Protect Farmers’ Livelihoods

Breaking

TK Maxx Recalls Karma Beauty Hair Dryer Brush Due to Burns Risk

Breaking

Police Appeal for Information on Escaped Prisoner

Breaking

Serving RGP Officer Arrested on Suspicion of Sexual Assault and Attempted Rape

Breaking

A man from Stoke-on-Trent who exploited vulnerable children for sexual gain has been jailed

Breaking

Serious Accident Closes Folkestone Road in Dover, Air Ambulance Deployed

Breaking

Public Urged to Help Locate Missing Man in Dartford

Breaking

Murder Investigation Launched Following Fatal Stabbing in Forest Gate

Breaking

Triple Stabbing Incident on Spital Street, Dartford: Three Injured

Breaking

Detectives Appeal for Witnesses Following Murder of Disabled Man in Clapton

Top Stories