Suspect Caught on CCTV After Early Morning Burglary in Canterbury

Police have released a CCTV image of a man linked to a burglary at Citi Terrace on Canterbury High Street.

Raid Hits Local Business at 2am

The break-in happened around 2am on Tuesday, 6 January 2026. Officers say the suspect forced his way inside and made off with a sum of cash from the till.

Police Urge Public for Help

Detectives want to speak to the man pictured on CCTV, believing he could hold key information. Anyone who recognises him or has footage from private CCTV or dashcams in the area during the time is urged to come forward.

Contact East Kent appeals line on 01843 222289

Quote reference 46/2851/26

Your tip-offs could crack the case wide open.