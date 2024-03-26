UK News in Pictures

Police Respond to Stabbing Incident on Wandsworth Road

Suspect Charged in Connection with Two Armed Robberies in Swanley

Home Suspect Charged in Connection with Two Armed Robberies in Swanley

Suspect Charged in Connection with Two Armed Robberies in Swanley

Karl Kaynar, 40, of no fixed address, faces multiple charges following incidents at Domino’s Pizza and Asda petrol station

A suspect has been charged in connection with two armed robberies that occurred in Swanley over the weekend, prompting a swift response from Kent Police.

The first incident unfolded shortly after 9:40 pm on Saturday, March 23, 2024, when officers were called to Domino’s Pizza located on the High Street. It’s alleged that a man, brandishing what appeared to be a firearm, entered the premises and demanded money from staff. The suspect reportedly fled the scene with cash stolen from a till.

Less than twelve hours later, at approximately 6:30 am on Sunday, March 24, another emergency call was placed, this time reporting a robbery at an Asda petrol station situated on London Road. According to reports, a man entered the shop and threatened staff with a knife before making off with cash on foot.

Subsequent police investigations led to the arrest of Karl Kaynar, aged 40, who was taken into custody later that day. The West Kent Crime Squad conducted a thorough inquiry, resulting in Kaynar being charged with two counts of robbery, theft, possession of an imitation firearm, and possession of a knife in a public place.

Appearing before the Medway Magistrates’ Court on March 26, Kaynar faced additional charges related to drug possession, including heroin and amphetamine. He was remanded in custody pending his next court appearance scheduled for April 22 at Maidstone Crown Court.

Additionally, a 48-year-old woman from Sevenoaks was arrested in connection with the same offences. She has been released on bail until June 21 pending further investigation.

