Suspect Charged with Assaulting Police Officer in Canterbury Appears in Court

A man has appeared in court after being charged with attacking a police officer during an incident in Canterbury last week. The suspect, identified as 37-year-old Ashley Munchin, was arrested following an altercation in Wincheap on Thursday, 29 August 2024.

Kent Police were called to the scene at approximately 9:05 pm after receiving reports that a man had been assaulted by another man in the area. Officers responded swiftly, and a suspect was identified and apprehended nearby. During the arrest, a police officer was reportedly assaulted by the suspect.

Ashley Munchin, who has no fixed address, has been charged with attempting to wound the police officer with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. In addition to this charge, Munchin faces accusations of assaulting the member of the public involved in the initial incident and causing criminal damage to the man’s ear pods.

Mr Munchin appeared before Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 31 August, where he was remanded in custody. He is scheduled to appear at Canterbury Crown Court on Monday, 30 September, to face the charges.

The incident has raised concerns about the safety of both the public and police officers while on duty. Kent Police have not released further details about the officer’s condition or the specifics of the injuries sustained.