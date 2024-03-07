A suspect has appeared in court charged with carrying out a serious assault in Ramsgate, Kent, as authorities continue their investigation into the incident.

Kent Police responded to a call on Sunday, March 3, 2024, at around 7 a.m., reporting that a man had sustained injuries, including a suspected stab wound, at Hurst Grove.

Upon arrival, officers attended to the victim, who was subsequently taken to the hospital for treatment. Fortunately, he has since been discharged.

In connection with the assault, detectives have arrested four men and two women, and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Among those arrested, Danny Gray, a 29-year-old resident of Gordon Road, Margate, has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a bladed article.

Gray appeared before Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, March 6, where he was remanded in custody. His next court appearance is scheduled for Monday, April 8, at Canterbury Crown Court.

The five other individuals arrested in connection with the assault have all been released on bail pending further enquiries.

As the investigation continues, Kent Police urge anyone with information regarding the incident to come forward and assist in their enquiries. Anyone with relevant information is encouraged to contact the authorities immediately.