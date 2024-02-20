Joshua Milner appears in court following residential break-ins

Kent Police have taken swift action following reports of two burglaries in Ashford, with a suspect now facing charges.

The incidents occurred on Friday, February 16, 2024, when authorities were alerted to a man entering the rear porch of a residential property on Kingsnorth Road. Fortunately, he left the premises empty-handed. However, approximately an hour later, another break-in was reported on Cade Road, where property was stolen.

East Kent CID promptly launched an investigation into the burglaries. The following day, a breakthrough was made when a man was apprehended in Lower Denmark Road.

Joshua Milner, a 24-year-old resident of Hagley Road West, Oldbury, West Midlands, was subsequently charged with both burglaries.

Milner appeared before Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Monday, February 19. He was granted bail and is scheduled to appear before Canterbury Crown Court on Monday, March 18.

The prompt action by Kent Police and the diligent work of East Kent CID underscore the commitment to addressing criminal activity in the area. Residents are reminded to remain vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour to the authorities promptly.