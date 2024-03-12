A suspected burglar has been charged with multiple offences following a collision between a car and a motorcycle near Swanley.

The incident unfolded on 25th February 2024 when proactive patrols identified a blue Toyota believed to be linked to a series of break-ins and vehicle thefts in West Kent and Surrey. Upon sighting law enforcement, the Toyota failed to comply with officers’ instructions, leading to a pursuit. Eventually, the vehicle collided with a motorcycle on Green Court Road, Crockenhill.

The collision resulted in serious injuries to both the motorcyclist and the pillion passenger. Following the crash, the driver of the Toyota abandoned the scene on foot, eluding searching officers.

On Tuesday, 5th March, Chad Goodall, a 43-year-old individual with no fixed address, was apprehended in Peckham. Goodall faced a litany of charges including two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, two counts of criminal damage, conspiring to steal a motor vehicle, conspiring to commit burglary and dangerous driving.

Subsequently, on Thursday, 7th March, Goodall made an appearance before Medway Magistrates’ Court. He was remanded in custody pending a hearing at Maidstone Crown Court scheduled for Friday, 5th April.