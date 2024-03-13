A suspected burglar, who was arrested in Peckham, has been charged with multiple offences following a crash near Swanley.

The incident unfolded on February 25, 2024, when police identified a blue Toyota believed to be connected to a string of burglaries and vehicle thefts across west Kent and Surrey.

Allegedly, the Toyota failed to stop when signalled by the police, prompting a pursuit. During the chase, the car collided with a motorbike on Green Court Road, Crockenhill.

As a result of the crash, both the motorcyclist and a pillion passenger sustained serious injuries.

After the collision, the driver of the Toyota abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene on foot, eluding immediate apprehension by law enforcement.

However, on Tuesday, March 5, Chad Goodall, whose address was listed as unknown, was apprehended by authorities in Peckham.

Goodall, 43, faced a litany of charges, including:

Two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Two counts of criminal damage.

Conspiring to steal a motor vehicle.

Conspiring to commit burglary.

Dangerous driving.

Appearing before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, March 7, Goodall was remanded in custody pending a hearing at Maidstone Crown Court scheduled for Friday, April 5.