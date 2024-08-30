 Suspected Drug Dealer Arrested in Orpington Following Early Morning Traffic Stop

By visiting our site, you agree to our privacy policy regarding cookies, tracking statistics, etc.

UK News in Pictures

Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Menu
Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Police Appeal for Witnesses After “Road Rage” Assault Leaves Man in Critical Condition in Bexleyheath

Three Motorbikes Stolen in Glen Parva Burglary

Cleveland Police Make 14 More Arrests in Connection with Middlesbrough Disorder

Merseyside Police Issue CCTV Images in Connection with Disorder Incidents

Suspected Drug Dealer Arrested in Orpington Following Early Morning Traffic Stop

Home Breaking Suspected Drug Dealer Arrested in Orpington Following Early Morning Traffic Stop

Suspected Drug Dealer Arrested in Orpington Following Early Morning Traffic Stop

written by Residents Asked To Check July Election ‘registration’UKNIP247
  • Bookmark
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
Man Arrested In Penge After Alleged Assault On Officers; Condition No Longer Life-threatening

A suspected drug dealer has been arrested in Orpington after police stopped a vehicle in the early hours of Wednesday, August 28, 2024. Officers from Bromley MPS were patrolling the Petts Wood area when they pulled over a man driving a vehicle for which he was reportedly not insured.

During a search of the vehicle, police allegedly discovered a “large quantity” of wraps believed to contain Class A drugs. The suspect was immediately arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and is currently being held in custody.

Bromley MPS confirmed the arrest on X (formerly Twitter), stating: “On 28th August 2024, in the early hours of this morning, a suspect was stopped by Bromley Police Officers in a vehicle for which he was not insured to drive. He was then searched and found in possession of a large quantity of wraps of believed Class A drugs. The suspect was arrested for Possession With Intent To Supply (PWITS) – Class A and is currently in custody.

The investigation is ongoing, and further details are expected as the case develops. This arrest underscores the continued efforts by Bromley Police to tackle drug-related crime in the area, with officers remaining vigilant in their duty to keep the community safe.

Post Views: 7

social media2

Never miss another Breaking story again

 

You can sign up to get the latest news, top stories and exclusives sent straight to your WhatsApp from the UKNIP team.

WhatsApp
Instagram
Snapchat

To get stories sent to you, you need to already have WhatsApp. All you need to do is click this link and select ‘join community’

No one will be able to see who is signed up and no one can send messages except the UKNIP team. you can read your privacy policy notice.

Click here to join our WhatsApp community.

Follow UKNIP 

Facebook Twitter Youtube

READ NEXT:

Get East Hants Green event brings local groups together
Police are appealing for information and dashcam footage after a pedestrian died following a fatal collision on the A2 near Dartford
Armed Police called to Siege in Sandown on the Isle of Wight
Detectives investigating the death of 20-year-old Salem Koudou in Lambeth last week have charged a man with his murder
A man who sliced a police officer’s hand with a razor blade has today been sentenced to three years imprisonment
Swedish Deputy Prime Minister Ebba Busch Sparks Debate with Comments on Integration and Islamic Practices
Police renew their Appeal for Witnesses After Tragic Collision in Hartcliffe Claims Life of 5-Year-Old Girl
Breaking

Investigation Launched After Two Seriously Injured in Bartley Green Incident

Police Investigate Unexpected Death of Man Found on Hornchurch Road, Havering
Operation Brock Lifted After Successfully Managing Busy Summer Traffic
Over 1,100 Migrants Escorted Across Channel in Two Days as Border Security Command Awaits Leadership
Car Collides with Building in Kingston Upon Thames, Emergency Services Respond
Firefighters Continue to Battle Hay Bale Blaze in Gravesend: Public Urged to Avoid Church Road Area
#BREAKING: 𝕏/Twitter Experiencing Widespread Outages, Users Report Major Disruptions
Breaking

Suspected Grenade Find in Orpington: Residents Evacuated as Police Investigate

Man Sentenced for Air Navigation Offences After Dangerous Drone Activity
A249 Road Closures Planned for Grovehurst Roundabout Due to New Bridge Installation
A man has appeared in court charged with attempted murder following a stabbing at Notting Hill Carnival on Monday
People Smuggler Convicted After 7 Migrants Found in Overheated Lorry Compartment
Nine Children and Two Adults Hospitalised After Chlorine Leak at Harrow Swimming Pool
Firefighters Battle Highrise Blaze in Brownhills, Walsall
Serious Collision Closes A1 Near Ferrybridge, Multiple Injuries Reported
Bristol Man Jailed for Three Years After Violent Disorder
Breaking

Teenager Found Guilty of Murdering 15-Year-Old Holly Newton in Hexham

Breaking

Man Sentenced to Prison for Burglary and False Imprisonment of Elderly Woman

Davenport Police Officer Shoots Family Dog in Front of Children, Previously Accused of Running Over Service Dog
Blackwall Tunnel Fire: Drivers Forced to Abandon Cars Amid Van Fire Chaos
Attorney General’s Office Lodges New Contempt of Court Application Against Tommy Robinson
Murder Inquiry Continues Following Woman’s Death in Springburn
Prison Worker Appears in Court Over Alleged Relationship with Zara Aleena’s Murderer
Three Men Sentenced to Life for Brutal Murder on Wembley Way
Single Post Template

Most Read

RECOMMENDED

Man Sentenced to 12 Years for Rape in Canterbury
Two Charged After Serious Crash on M8 in Glasgow
Man Charged with Murder Following Fatal Stabbing in Tredworth, Gloucester
CCTV Images Released After Racially Aggravated Assault in West Bridgford
Blackwall Tunnel Reopens After 12-Hour Closure Following Van Fire, Causing Traffic Chaos
Legal and Diplomatic Tensions Escalate Over Quran Burning Incidents in Sweden
Breaking

Talks of a New Inbetweeners Film Spark Excitement as Cast Consider Return

Breaking

Telegram: From Secure Messaging to Legal Scrutiny

Breaking

Potential Smoking Ban Extension to Outdoor Areas Under Consideration

Breaking

Barking and Dagenham Council Launches Fundraising Campaign After Devastating Tower Block Fire

RECOMMENDED

Light Aircraft Crashes on A419: Emergency Services Respond Swiftly
Tributes Pour In for Jade Anthony Barnett, 38, Stabbed to Death in Clapton
Victim of Fatal Attack Named as Tributes Pour In; Two Men Remain in Custody after Clapton Murder
Lucky Escape for Ilford Uber Driver as Car Crashes Into Cineworld Cinema
Two men arrested following fatal stabbing in Hackney of man riding Mobility Scooter
Female Migrant Feared Dead After Alleged Incident in the Channel
Breaking

Superyacht Captain Under Investigation Following Fatal Sinking Off Sicily

Breaking

‘No Whites’ Graffiti in Birmingham Investigated by Police

Breaking

Dagenham Flat Block Fire: More Than 200 Firefighters Rescue Over 80 Residents as Investigation Begins

Breaking

Dagenham Residents Devastated After “Nightmare” Fire Destroys Flat Block

Breaking

Major Fire Engulfs Dagenham Block of Flats: 225 Firefighters Respond, Residents Evacuated

Breaking

Two Arrested After High-Speed Pursuit of Stolen Vehicle in Wiltshire

Breaking

Notting Hill Carnival 2024: Police Update as of 7pm on Monday, August 26

Breaking

Stabbing at Notting Hill Carnival as guns seized by police

Breaking

NHS 111 Expands to Offer Mental Health Crisis Support Nationwide

Breaking

Firefighters Tackle Large Grass Fire at Spring Farm Park in Rainham

Breaking

Ten Fire Engines Sent to Tackle High Rise Blaze on the Isle of Dogs

Breaking

Three Brothers Charged After Mother Stabbed at Notting Hill Carnival

Breaking

London Ambulance Service Responds to Major Fire in Dagenham: Four Treated at the Scene, Two Hospitalised

Breaking

Over 250 Firefighters called to building blaze in Dagenham

Breaking

Telegram: From Secure Messaging to Legal Scrutiny

Breaking

Potential Smoking Ban Extension to Outdoor Areas Under Consideration

Breaking

Barking and Dagenham Council Launches Fundraising Campaign After Devastating Tower Block Fire

Breaking

Light Aircraft Crashes on A419: Emergency Services Respond Swiftly