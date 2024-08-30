Suspected Drug Dealer Arrested in Orpington Following Early Morning Traffic Stop

A suspected drug dealer has been arrested in Orpington after police stopped a vehicle in the early hours of Wednesday, August 28, 2024. Officers from Bromley MPS were patrolling the Petts Wood area when they pulled over a man driving a vehicle for which he was reportedly not insured.

During a search of the vehicle, police allegedly discovered a “large quantity” of wraps believed to contain Class A drugs. The suspect was immediately arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and is currently being held in custody.

Bromley MPS confirmed the arrest on X (formerly Twitter), stating: “On 28th August 2024, in the early hours of this morning, a suspect was stopped by Bromley Police Officers in a vehicle for which he was not insured to drive. He was then searched and found in possession of a large quantity of wraps of believed Class A drugs. The suspect was arrested for Possession With Intent To Supply (PWITS) – Class A and is currently in custody.

The investigation is ongoing, and further details are expected as the case develops. This arrest underscores the continued efforts by Bromley Police to tackle drug-related crime in the area, with officers remaining vigilant in their duty to keep the community safe.