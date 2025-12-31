Suspected Drug Dealer Nabbed in Selsey with Young Child in Car

Sussex Police swooped on a suspected dealer during a late-night stop in Selsey – and things got worse when they found a young boy in the car.

Class A Drugs Found in Mercedes

Around 9pm on December 11, officers from Sussex Police’s Specialist Enforcement Unit pulled over a Mercedes. A swift search under the Misuse of Drugs Act revealed several deal bags containing Class A drugs inside the vehicle.

Driver Arrested – Tested Positive for Cocaine and Cannabis

The driver, a 32-year-old man, was arrested on the spot. He also tested positive for cocaine and cannabis at the roadside. Shockingly, a young boy had been left in his care during the stop. Police quickly safeguarded the child and arranged for his safe return to his parents.

Multiple Charges and Vehicle Seized as Part of Operation Limit

The man now faces charges including:

Drug driving

Possession of cocaine with intent to supply

Driving without a licence

No insurance

Police seized the Mercedes and bailed the suspect pending further enquiries. This arrest is part of Operation Limit, Sussex Police’s winter crackdown on drink and drug drivers.