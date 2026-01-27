Watch Live

POLICE CRACKDOWN Suspected Drug Driver Busted in Ramsgate Road Blitz

A suspected drug driver was hauled in during a major road safety sweep in Ramsgate. The Kent Special Constabulary teamed up with police cadets to check 81 vehicles on January 24, 2026.

Half the Drivers Caught Out on Traffic Offences

The crackdown on Newington Road near Manston Road saw 49 drivers slapped with warnings or enforcement action. Officers uncovered a range of offences, including:

  • Incorrect seat belt use
  • Number plate violations
  • Faulty vehicle documents
  • Dangerously worn tyres
  • Uninsured vehicles

One car had a tyre so worn it needed urgent repairs. Its owner was slapped with a traffic offence report and stern warnings about the risks.

Ashford Man Arrested Over Drugs and Dangerous Driving

A 35-year-old Ashford man was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and driving with illegal tyres. A small stash of cannabis was found in his car and taken by officers for destruction. The man has since been bailed pending further inquiries.

Police also seized a car and two e-scooters for being uninsured.

Inspector’s Warning: Check Your Vehicle Before It’s Too Late

“Almost 60 percent of the vehicles stopped had issues,” said Inspector James Johnston of the Kent Special Constabulary. “This is a stark reminder to drivers to regularly check their vehicles. Don’t wait to get stopped. Offences could mean fines, points on your licence, arrests, or court appearances. Safety is everyone’s responsibility.”

Special constables are volunteer officers dedicated to keeping Kent’s roads safer. Interested in helping your community? Click here to find out more.

