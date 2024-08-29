Suspected Grenade Find in Orpington: Residents Evacuated as Police Investigate

A large-scale police operation is underway in Orpington this evening following the discovery of a suspected grenade at a residential address. The Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) has initiated an evacuation of the premises at Willow Close after the ordnance device was found.

The incident was reported at approximately 8pm on Thursday, August 29, 2024. In response to the discovery, police quickly moved to evacuate nearby residents as a precautionary measure.

A large number of emergency vehicles are now forming on St. Andrews Drive, in the town says one concerned resident Near where emergency services are managing the situation. We have all been told to say in door whilst the Police resolve the incident.

Specialist officers, including a bomb disposal unit, have been dispatched to the scene to safely assess and, if necessary, neutralise the device. The area surrounding Willow Close has been cordoned off, and the public is advised to avoid the vicinity until further notice.

As the situation develops, residents are urged to follow the guidance of the police and emergency services. The safety of the public remains the highest priority as the investigation continues.

We have reached out to the Met Police for further information