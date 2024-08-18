 Suspected Historic Munition Prompts Large-Scale Evacuation in Newtownards

Suspected Historic Munition Prompts Large-Scale Evacuation in Newtownards

In a significant public safety operation, more than 400 homes have been evacuated after the discovery of a suspected historic piece of munition. The operation, which commenced on Sunday, August 18, is expected to last for several days as authorities work to safely assess and handle the situation.

The discovery was made during routine activities in the area, prompting immediate action from local authorities and emergency services. Residents of the affected homes have been relocated as a precautionary measure, with nearby roads also cordoned off to ensure public safety.

A spokesperson for the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) stated, “We are taking every precaution to ensure the safety of residents and the wider community. The operation is ongoing, and we appreciate the patience and cooperation of everyone affected.”

The munition, believed to date back to a historic conflict, will be examined by a specialist bomb disposal unit. Authorities have emphasized that these types of discoveries are not uncommon in the region, given its history, and that all necessary steps are being taken to manage the situation.

Local officials have set up temporary accommodation for displaced residents and are providing regular updates on the operation. The safety of our community is our top priority, and we will continue to work closely with emergency services to resolve this situation as quickly and safely as possible,” said a representative from the local council.

The public has been advised to avoid the area and follow any instructions provided by authorities. Further updates will be issued as the operation progresses.

