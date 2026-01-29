Watch Live

COP CLEARED Sussex Cop Cleared of Dangerous Driving After Emergency Crash

  • Updated: 18:24
  • , 29 January 2026

A Sussex Police officer charged with dangerous driving after a collision while responding to an emergency has been released with no further action. PC James Kirk was involved in a crash in Brighton last September.

Lights and Sirens, Then Impact

On 4 September, PC Kirk was rushing to an emergency call in a marked police car with sirens and lights blazing. He went through a red light and collided with a light goods vehicle. The incident sparked intense scrutiny due to the high stakes involved in emergency driving.

CPS Drops Case: Public Interest Prevails

The Crown Prosecution Service initially authorised dangerous driving charges. But after review, the CPS dropped the case, saying pursuing prosecution wasn’t in the public interest. This is a significant ruling for officers operating under pressure.

The High Stakes of Emergency Response Driving

Emergency response isn’t reckless; it’s a carefully controlled, trained, and authorised activity. Officers routinely exceed speed limits and run red lights to reach people in danger fast. Yet when accidents happen, they risk lengthy investigations and criminal charges even if they follow protocol.

“We ask police officers to respond immediately to life-threatening situations. We expect them to arrive quickly. We criticise them when they don’t. But we also place them in a system where a split-second decision, made under pressure and for the public good, can lead to criminal charges hanging over them for months or years.”

While PC Kirk’s case moves to Sussex Police’s Professional Standards Department for potential misconduct consideration, the criminal prosecution has been dropped. Officers aren’t seeking to be above the law—they want a system that understands the realities and risks of emergency driving.

If responding to emergencies means living under threat of prosecution despite training and good faith, it raises a serious question about the future of policing under pressure.

Recommended for you

Screenshot 2026-01-31 at 03.06.41
DNA LINKS Harrogate Brothers Jailed Over Illegal Gun and Sword Stash
Screenshot 2026-01-31 at 03.05.01
VICTIM LOST Two Men Found Guilty of Beating Man to Death in Birmingham
Screenshot 2026-01-31 at 03.03.51
BRUTAL ATTACK Man Jailed for Brutal Attack on Pregnant Girlfriend, Unborn Baby Dies
Screenshot 2026-01-31 at 02.58.58
MAJOR BLOW Hatfield Drug Dealer Caught and Jailed for Over Three Years

Must READ

GANG BUST £17m Money Laundering Gang Busted in Birmingham
FAG STING Thousands of Fake Cigarettes and Vapes Nabbed in Uttoxeter Sting
FLASHY PICTURE Drug Dealer Busted After Flaunting Cash on Social Media
CAUGHT RED HANDED Lewisham Midwife Stripped of Licence for Inhaling “Laughing Gas” in Empty Labour Rooms

BREAKING

FIVE RESCUED Cliff Collapse in Newquay Sparks Major Rescue Operation
KILLED 26-Year-Old Woman Found Dead in Swiss Flat
KNIFE THREAT HORROR Man Jailed for Targeting Child at Oxford Festival
KINGPIN JAILED £12m Drugs and Cash Couple Locked Up

BREAKING

ARSON PROBE Man Charged After Petrol Station Inferno in Lee-on-the-Solent
CAN OF WORMS FBI Told Trump Sexually Abused Underage Girl 35 Years Ago, DOJ Files Reveal

More For You

CROSSING HORROR CRASH Emergency Crews Swarm Scene as Both Directions Closed
DRUG DEALER JAILED Fugitive Jack Day Jailed After Dramatic Police Hunt
DRUGS HAUL Drug Dealer Caught Red-Handed in Street Stop
DEADLY DISTURBANCE Man Found Guilty of Brian Gough’s Murder in Glasgow

More From UK News in Pictures

MURDER CHARGE Dover Murder Shocker: Suspect in Custody
WOMAN KILLED Fatal Crash on Sheppey’s A249: Police Hunt Witnesses
TRAGIC NEWS Birmingham Mourns Death of Councillor Waseem Zaffar, Aged 44
DAMNING EVIDENCE Brutal Attack on Pregnant Girlfriend Lands 19-Year-Old Behind Bars
CPR GIFT Hero Cop’s Lifesaving CPR Gifts Family Precious Time

BREAKING

METRO HORROR Horror on Hamburg Metro: Man Drags Woman to Death on Tracks
NO SHOW Sussex Police Hunt ‘No-Show’ Attempted Rapist
CRASH AND CASH Driver’s Blunder Uncovers Drugs Operation
RAPE AT SERVICES London Man Jailed for Raping Woman at Motorway Service Station
SHOCKING ATTACK Turkish Man Arrested for Shocking Vienna Care Home Murder
BUSTED Barrow Man Locked Up for Six Years Over Class A Drug Bust
DAYLIGHT ATTACK Two Teens Sentenced for Daylight Machete Assault
SHOCKING ABUSE Ex-Headteacher Found Guilty of Child Assaults in Fife
HIGH SPEED PURSUIT Drug Dealer and Knife Carrier Locked Up in Slough
TIME CALLED ON DEALER Drug Dealer Locked Up for Four Years in Bristol
LIFE SENTANCE OF SUFFERING Beast Jailed for 24 Years After Brutal Attempted Murder

More From UKNIP

DRUGS RAID Police Swarm Pub in Belvedere Mystery Raid
RECKLESS DRIVER Dangerous Driver Jailed After Crash Leaves Three Seriously Injured
TWISTED MOTIVE Trio found guilty over savage killing after 21st birthday party fight
SHOPLIFTING SPREE Notorious Thief Locked Up for £1,000 Shoplifting Spree
error: Content is protected !!