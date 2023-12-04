Sussex PCSO Dismissed for Inappropriate Relationships and Misconduct

A Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) in Sussex has been dismissed following a series of inappropriate relationships and behaviours, amounting to gross misconduct. This decision comes after an investigation into the officer’s actions in 2020.

Details of the Misconduct

The unnamed PCSO was found to have engaged in inappropriate and sexual communications with a 16-year-old boy through the Grindr app. Additionally, the officer used derogatory and discriminatory language in WhatsApp messages with an adult man and agreed to sell him an unauthorized drug.

Investigation and Findings

The case was investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which referred the matter to the Crown Prosecution Service in October 2021. Although the Crown Prosecution Service did not bring charges, the IOPC’s investigation revealed serious violations of professional conduct.

IOPC’s Statement

Mel Palmer, IOPC Regional Director, condemned the PCSO’s actions, stating, “Part of this PCSO’s job was to build trust and confidence in the police amongst LGBTQ+ people in Sussex. It is disgraceful that while in such a trusted role he sent sexually explicit material to a vulnerable teenager and bought unauthorized medication for another man.”

Context of the Relationships

The PCSO reportedly met the adult man during community liaison duties at a café. In the case of the teenager, the officer was aware of the boy’s vulnerability due to his age and previous police contact as a missing person. The PCSO sent the boy numerous sexually explicit messages, including videos.

Investigation Process

Investigators conducted a thorough examination, including interviews with the PCSO, examining his phone, and obtaining statements from witnesses, including the man and teenager involved.

Outcome and Dismissal

The panel found that the actions of the PCSO in 2020 constituted gross misconduct, leading to his dismissal from the force. This decision underscores the severity of the violations and the commitment of law enforcement agencies to uphold professional standards.

Impact on Community Trust

The incident has raised concerns about trust and professionalism in community policing, especially regarding sensitive interactions with vulnerable individuals and minority groups.