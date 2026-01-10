Sussex Police Crack Down on Dangerous Car Gatherings

police/" title="Sussex Police" rel="nofollow">Sussex Police have slapped a Section 35 Dispersal Order on the county after around 200 vehicles wreaked havoc on the roads late Friday night (9 January).

Mass Car Meet Sparks Dangerous Driving Spree

The convoy first gathered in Southdownview Way, Worthing, around 9.15pm. They then tore through Old Shoreham Road in Hove before heading towards Peacehaven. Their reckless, anti-social antics sparked a swift police response.

Police Use Tough Powers to Stop Chaos

The dispersal order, effective from 10.15pm Friday until 10.14am Sunday, gives officers the power to break up any vehicle assembly across Sussex. Anyone caught ignoring the order risks arrest.

Inspector Jim Bowen: “We have implemented the order to prevent the public from being harassed and distressed and to prevent crime and disorder.” “We take all reports of anti-social behaviour seriously and understand the impact it has on the community. There will be an increased police presence in the area to help keep people safe and respond to concerns raised.”

Community Urged to Stay Alert and Report Troubles

Residents are urged to talk to patrolling officers or call 101 with any concerns. In an emergency, dial 999 immediately. Sussex Police are on high alert to tackle the chaos and keep roads safe.