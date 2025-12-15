Sussex Police Crack Down on Drink and Drug Driving

Sussex Police have made 56 arrests for drink and drug driving in just the second week of their tough seasonal crackdown. Since December 1, a staggering 119 people have been arrested, with 43 already charged.

Lives on the Line

These reckless drivers are not only risking their own lives but countless others on the road. Sussex Police are ramping up patrols and roadside checkpoints across December to catch anyone over the legal limit for alcohol or drugs.

Community Crucial in the Fight

The force urges the public to keep reporting suspected drink and drug drivers. “We can’t be everywhere, but with your help, our officers could be anywhere,” they said. Reporting dangerous drivers could literally save lives.

Think you won’t get caught? Think again. Sussex Police are watching, and they mean business.