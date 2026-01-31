32-Year-Old Bereke Russom Skips Court After Guilty Verdict

Sussex Police are on the lookout for Bereke Russom, 32, after he failed to attend the final day of his trial at Lewes Crown Court. Russom showed up for the first two days but then vanished, leaving the court to deliver a guilty verdict in his absence.

Charged with Attempted Rape on Brighton Beach

Russom was charged with attempted rape and sexual assault by penetration, crimes committed against a woman on Brighton beach on 27 August 2022. The court has now issued a warrant for his arrest.

Sentencing Set for February, But Suspect Still on the Run

Russom, formerly of Cross Green, Leeds, is due to be sentenced on 25 February. Sussex Police urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to come forward immediately.