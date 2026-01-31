Watch Live

NO SHOW Sussex Police Hunt ‘No-Show’ Attempted Rapist

  • Updated: 04:10
  • , 31 January 2026

 

32-Year-Old Bereke Russom Skips Court After Guilty Verdict

Sussex Police are on the lookout for Bereke Russom, 32, after he failed to attend the final day of his trial at Lewes Crown Court. Russom showed up for the first two days but then vanished, leaving the court to deliver a guilty verdict in his absence.

Charged with Attempted Rape on Brighton Beach

Russom was charged with attempted rape and sexual assault by penetration, crimes committed against a woman on Brighton beach on 27 August 2022. The court has now issued a warrant for his arrest.

Sentencing Set for February, But Suspect Still on the Run

Russom, formerly of Cross Green, Leeds, is due to be sentenced on 25 February. Sussex Police urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to come forward immediately.

  • Report tips online or call 01273 470101
  • Quote serial 173 of 27/08/2022

Recommended for you

Screenshot 2026-01-30 at 22.44.19
TRAGIC END Gravesend Girl, 9, Drowns After Slipping into Thames at Jetty
Aidan Chapman
BRUTAL RAMPAGE Man Jailed for Life Over Aidan Chapman’s Christmas Day Murder
Screenshot 2026-01-30 at 15.47.43
ROAMING FREE Prison Escape Shock: Convict Vanishes from HMP Springhill
Screenshot 2026-01-30 at 15.09.52
HAND IT IN Kent Police supporting national firearms amnesty

Must READ

BREAKING

METRO HORROR Horror on Hamburg Metro: Man Drags Woman to Death on Tracks
NO SHOW Sussex Police Hunt ‘No-Show’ Attempted Rapist
CRASH AND CASH Driver’s Blunder Uncovers Drugs Operation
RAPE AT SERVICES London Man Jailed for Raping Woman at Motorway Service Station
SHOCKING ATTACK Turkish Man Arrested for Shocking Vienna Care Home Murder
BUSTED Barrow Man Locked Up for Six Years Over Class A Drug Bust
DAYLIGHT ATTACK Two Teens Sentenced for Daylight Machete Assault
SHOCKING ABUSE Ex-Headteacher Found Guilty of Child Assaults in Fife
HIGH SPEED PURSUIT Drug Dealer and Knife Carrier Locked Up in Slough
TIME CALLED ON DEALER Drug Dealer Locked Up for Four Years in Bristol

More For You

Littlehampton Man Acquitted of Sexual Assault Following Trial at Portsmouth Crown Court
PEDOPHILE Gosport Man Jailed for Shocking Child Sex Offences
SERIAL OFFENDER Gravesend Burglar Busted After Blazing Break-In Spree
TRIO CHARGED Three Men Charged Over Brutal Assault on Elderly Men at Wolverhampton Station
JAILED FOR LIFE Life Sentence for Asylum Seeker Who Brutally Murdered Hotel Worker

More From UK News in Pictures

LIFE SENTANCE OF SUFFERING Beast Jailed for 24 Years After Brutal Attempted Murder
DNA LINKS Harrogate Brothers Jailed Over Illegal Gun and Sword Stash
VICTIM LOST Two Men Found Guilty of Beating Man to Death in Birmingham
BRUTAL ATTACK Man Jailed for Brutal Attack on Pregnant Girlfriend, Unborn Baby Dies
MAJOR BLOW Hatfield Drug Dealer Caught and Jailed for Over Three Years
CROSSING HORROR CRASH Emergency Crews Swarm Scene as Both Directions Closed
DRUG DEALER JAILED Fugitive Jack Day Jailed After Dramatic Police Hunt
DRUGS HAUL Drug Dealer Caught Red-Handed in Street Stop
DEADLY DISTURBANCE Man Found Guilty of Brian Gough’s Murder in Glasgow
DRUGS RAID Police Swarm Pub in Belvedere Mystery Raid
RECKLESS DRIVER Dangerous Driver Jailed After Crash Leaves Three Seriously Injured
TWISTED MOTIVE Trio found guilty over savage killing after 21st birthday party fight
SHOPLIFTING SPREE Notorious Thief Locked Up for £1,000 Shoplifting Spree
SMASH AND GRAB Man Busted After Swindon Town Centre Burglaries
STI FEARS Goldsmiths Student Jailed for Life After Stabbing Girlfriend Over STI Fears
TUNNEL SMASH Tributes pour in for devoted mum killed in horror A55 tunnel crash

More From UKNIP

FACING TRIAL Albanian Man Faces Trial Over Death of Beloved Great-Grandad in Gillingham Crash
DAYLIGHT MURDER Four Men Jailed Over Brutal Moreton Shooting
NICKED Two Men Nabbed Over Massive Fly-Tipping Scandal in Oxfordshire
MAN ON THE RUN Man in 20s Fighting for Life After West Hampstead Stabbing – Killer Still at Large
error: Content is protected !!