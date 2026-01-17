Brighton Sees Four Protests Keeping Sussex Police on Their Toes

Sussex Police faced a hectic day in Brighton as four separate protests erupted across the city. Demonstrators gathered at multiple central spots, causing a buzz but no chaos.

Clash of Views at Clock Tower

The biggest crowds formed around the Clock Tower, where pro-Israel and pro-Palestine groups held rival rallies. Police maintained a strong presence to keep the factions apart and prevent any trouble.

Protests Spread Across the City

An Iranian-related protest took place outside Churchill Square shopping centre.

A women’s rights march kicked off from Brighton railway station, winding through the town centre.

Pro-Palestine campaigners targeted Barclays at another city centre location.

Order Kept and Traffic Managed

Despite the scale and number of protests, Sussex Police reported no violence, arrests, or major incidents. Officers worked tirelessly to safeguard public order and keep routes open.

Minor traffic delays hit the town centre and along the march path, but police and stewards kept disruptions minimal.

With the atmosphere remaining calm, public were advised to expect ongoing police presence until the protests wrapped up.