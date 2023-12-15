Today: December 14, 2023

Breaking News from around the UK Your Trusted news Source!

by
11 seconds ago

Sussex Police Respond to Multi-Offence Incident in Brighton

386891239 6753975958032083 6483870172961657107 n 768x1024.jpg

On Tuesday, December 12, at 4.20 pm, Sussex Police responded to an incident on Manor Hill in Brighton.

A man, aged 33, was taken into custody under suspicion of multiple offences, including drug driving, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, operating a vehicle without valid insurance, driving in violation of his license conditions, and possession of class A and class B drugs, the latter with the intent to supply.

Following his arrest, the individual was released on bail as investigations continue.

MOST READ

Related Posts