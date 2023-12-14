Swift-acting officers tracked down a disqualified driver who came to their notice after he failed to pay for a purchase near Sevenoaks

At around 8pm on Friday 8 December 2023, Lee Winsley stopped at a petrol station on the A20 London Road in West Kingsdown. Having filled his car with fuel to a value of £35, he left without attempting to pay.

Local patrols were alerted to the incident and sought to locate Winsley’s vehicle. Following a thorough search, officers found it at Clackett Lane Services on the M25.

They seized a small quantity of cocaine and Winsley was detained in connection with the earlier incident. He was also arrested in relation to warrants for failing to appear at court.

Winsley, of Staff Road, Aldershot, was later charged with making off without payment, possession of cocaine, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.

The 48-year-old appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 12 December, where he pleaded guilty to all the offences. He was remanded to a hearing at Guildford Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 2 January 2024.