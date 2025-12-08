Swindon Brawl: Police Slam Brakes on Chaos with Fresh CCTV Appeal

Battle Breaks Out in Early Hours

Swindon police have launched a fresh hunt after a disorder involving about 10 men erupted at 5:25am on November 29. The violent clash took place between Victoria Road and Albert Road, sparking a major investigation.

Weapons Snatched From White BMW

During the fracas, weapons were reportedly grabbed from a white BMW. The car sped off down Victoria Hill before pulling up in Prospect Place. So far, three men aged 21, 24, and 35 have been arrested for affray but were quickly released on bail as inquiries ramp up.

Police Seek Public’s Help to ID Key Figures

Officers have now released CCTV images of suspects they urgently want to talk to. PC Partl said:

“We believe there are still victims and suspects involved who have yet to be identified. If you have any information, please come forward to help with our enquiries.”

If you recognise anyone, email [email protected] quoting crime reference 54250156589. Or call CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.