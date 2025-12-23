A 21-year-old from Swindon has been handed a suspended prison sentence after a reckless police chase that had officers fearing for their lives.

Wild Chase Ends in Crash

Nathan Wiltshire, of Calder Close, Haydon Wick, admitted to a string of offences including failing to stop for police, dangerous driving, driving without a licence, and driving without insurance. The verdict came down at Swindon Magistrates’ Court on December 22.

In the early hours of October 28, officers from the Dog Section and Armed Response Group tried to pull over a Mercedes cruising through Pinehurst. Instead of stopping, the vehicle sped off, triggering an official police pursuit.

The furious chase saw Wiltshire lash through Whitworth Road at double the speed limit before turning onto Thames Avenue. The car eventually lost control and smashed into a metal fence.

Serious Consequences for Reckless Driver

Wiltshire’s run-in with the law didn’t end there. He was disqualified from driving for two years and ordered to pass an extended retest before getting behind the wheel again. His sentence also includes 36 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, plus 20 days of rehabilitation activity, £85 in court costs, and a £187 surcharge.

PC Head slammed Wiltshire’s driving as “dangerous” and warned about the risk posed during the incident.

“At one particularly hazardous point, the vehicle mounted the pavement near a pub, causing damage to a footpath metal fence and deploying the airbags. It is fortunate that he didn’t injure himself, the passengers in the vehicle, or any other road user.”

Police Appeal for Public Help

Wiltshire Police urge anyone who suspects illegal driving to report it immediately. Call 101 with as much information as possible, including the driver’s description and vehicle registration.

If you see a crime in action and someone is already driving dangerously, dial 999 without delay.