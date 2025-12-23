Watch Live

HIGH SPEED CHASE Swindon Man Jailed After High-Speed Police Chase and Dangerous Driving Spree

  • Updated: 19:07
  • , 23 December 2025

A 21-year-old from Swindon has been handed a suspended prison sentence after a reckless police chase that had officers fearing for their lives.

Wild Chase Ends in Crash

Nathan Wiltshire, of Calder Close, Haydon Wick, admitted to a string of offences including failing to stop for police, dangerous driving, driving without a licence, and driving without insurance. The verdict came down at Swindon Magistrates’ Court on December 22.

In the early hours of October 28, officers from the Dog Section and Armed Response Group tried to pull over a Mercedes cruising through Pinehurst. Instead of stopping, the vehicle sped off, triggering an official police pursuit.

The furious chase saw Wiltshire lash through Whitworth Road at double the speed limit before turning onto Thames Avenue. The car eventually lost control and smashed into a metal fence.

Serious Consequences for Reckless Driver

Wiltshire’s run-in with the law didn’t end there. He was disqualified from driving for two years and ordered to pass an extended retest before getting behind the wheel again. His sentence also includes 36 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, plus 20 days of rehabilitation activity, £85 in court costs, and a £187 surcharge.

PC Head slammed Wiltshire’s driving as “dangerous” and warned about the risk posed during the incident.

“At one particularly hazardous point, the vehicle mounted the pavement near a pub, causing damage to a footpath metal fence and deploying the airbags. It is fortunate that he didn’t injure himself, the passengers in the vehicle, or any other road user.”

Police Appeal for Public Help

Wiltshire Police urge anyone who suspects illegal driving to report it immediately. Call 101 with as much information as possible, including the driver’s description and vehicle registration.

If you see a crime in action and someone is already driving dangerously, dial 999 without delay.

Recommended for you

Three Men Guilty in Manchester Antisemitic Terror Plot
TERROR PLOT FOILED Three Men Guilty in Manchester Antisemitic Terror Plot
Man in His 50s Dies Suddenly in Asda Store
COMMUNITY IN SHOCK Man in His 50s Dies Suddenly in Asda Store
Motability Boss Banks £924k Amid Luxury Car Outcry
OUTRAGE Motability Boss Banks £924k Amid Luxury Car Outcry
Man Charged in Harrowing Edinburgh Sex Assault Spree
SERIAL ATTACKER Man Charged in Harrowing Edinburgh Sex Assault Spree

Must READ

BREAKING

MULTIPLE KILLED Explosion and Fire Rock Silver Lake Nursing Home Near Philadelphia
Armed Police Swarm Leamington Spa High Street

BREAKING

LOCKDOWN Armed Police Swarm Leamington Spa High Street
Two Jailed Over Brutal Manslaughter of Vulnerable Man in Oldham
HORRIFIC ATTACK Two Jailed Over Brutal Manslaughter of Vulnerable Man in Oldham
Oxford Man Jailed for Life Over Father’s Murder in Bath
TRAGIC LOSS Oxford Man Jailed for Life Over Father’s Murder in Bath
Libya’s Army Chief Dies in Plane Crash Over Turkey

BREAKING

FATAL AIR CRASH Libya’s Army Chief Dies in Plane Crash Over Turkey
Ashford Brothers Nabbed in Major Drug Bust Get 21 Years Behind Bars
ONE CALL Ashford Brothers Nabbed in Major Drug Bust Get 21 Years Behind Bars
Six Men Charged with Over 60 Sexual Offences Appear in Court
CRIMEWATCH APPEAL Six Men Charged with Over 60 Sexual Offences Appear in Court
Corsham Man Gets Off Lightly After Drug Warrant Bust
SLAPPED WRIST Corsham Man Gets Off Lightly After Drug Warrant Bust
HIGH SPEED CHASE Swindon Man Jailed After High-Speed Police Chase and Dangerous Driving Spree
Green Party's Vicki Attenborough Killed in Tragic Bolton Crash
GREEN PARTY Green Party’s Vicki Attenborough Killed in Tragic Bolton Crash

More For You

Afghani Asylum Seeker Jailed for Raping Teen Girl in Scottish Park
PARK RAPE Afghani Asylum Seeker Jailed for Raping Teen Girl in Scottish Park
Two Syrian Men Charged Over Teen's Rape in Cheshire
REMANDED Two Syrian Men Charged Over Teen’s Rape in Cheshire
Man Busted for Aggressive Rant Outside Brighton’s Churchill Square
THREATS MADE Man Busted for Aggressive Rant Outside Brighton’s Churchill Square
Brighton’s Parking Officers Deliver Christmas Joy to Needy Kids
GOING BEYOND Brighton’s Parking Officers Deliver Christmas Joy to Needy Kids

More From UK News in Pictures

Kfc To Open 500 New Sites And Create 7000 Jobs In Major Uk And Ireland Expansion
CHRISTMAS DAY DINNER KFC Christmas Feast Hits South East London
Police Hunt Sex Offender Darren Inkpen After He Vanishes Post-Prison
MANHUNT Police Hunt Sex Offender Darren Inkpen After He Vanishes Post-Prison
Police Drop Case Over Controversial Bob Vylan Comments
GLASTONBURY STAGE SHOCKER Police Drop Case Over Controversial Bob Vylan Comments
Woman Jailed Over £8.5m Heroin Haul Found in Bradford Home
DRUGS DEN Woman Jailed Over £8.5m Heroin Haul Found in Bradford Home
Sex Fiend Shaun Harris Jailed for At Least a Decade
MONSTER JAILED Sex Fiend Shaun Harris Jailed for At Least a Decade
Blaze Breaks Out at Hove's Imperial Hotel
ONE INJURED Blaze Breaks Out at Hove’s Imperial Hotel
Gunman Fails in Slough Betfred Robbery – Walks Out Empty-Handed
ROBBERY ATTEMPT Gunman Fails in Slough Betfred Robbery – Walks Out Empty-Handed
Two Afghan Migrants Jailed for Grindr Scam That Robbed Men of Phones and Thousands
GRINDR SCAMMER Two Afghan Migrants Jailed for Grindr Scam That Robbed Men of Phones and Thousands
Bomb Scare Sparks Police Hunt in Derry
SUSPECT DEVICE Bomb Scare Sparks Police Hunt in Derry

BREAKING

MORE SEX CHARGES Russell Brand Hit with Fresh Rape and Sexual Assault Charges
Man Stabbed in Eden Shopping Centre in High Wycombe
Man Stabbed in Eden Shopping Centre in High Wycombe
Prolific Burglar Locked Up After Serious Car Crash and String of Thefts
CRIME SPREE Prolific Burglar Locked Up After Serious Car Crash and String of Thefts
Missing Teen from Chatham – Have You Seen Rhiley Villers?
URENT APPEAL Missing Teen from Chatham – Have You Seen Rhiley Villers?
Keira Bell Threatens High Court Over Delayed Ban on Cross-Sex Hormones for Kids
Keira Bell Threatens High Court Over Delayed Ban on Cross-Sex Hormones for Kids
Hundreds of Border Force Officers at Heathrow to Strike from 31 August
CORRUPT STAFF Six Immigration Officers Charged Over Theft and Money Laundering Scandal
Bath Close Blaze: Two Women Hospitalised After Peckham House Fire
FATAL BLAZE Tragedy Strikes in South London House Fire – Woman Dies

More From UKNIP

Man Busted After Mad M4 Crash and Dangerous Driving Spree
ROLLOVER Man Busted After Mad M4 Crash and Dangerous Driving Spree
TERROR ARREST Greta Thunberg Arrested at London Protest Backing Palestine Action Hunger Strikers
Man in his 70s dies in horror Harlow crash involving lorry and pedestrian
DIED AT SCENE Man in his 70s dies in horror Harlow crash involving lorry and pedestrian
Tributes Pour In After Fatal Plympton Crash Claims Life of Young Mechanic
POLICE WATCHDOG PROBE Tributes Pour In After Fatal Plympton Crash Claims Life of Young Mechanic