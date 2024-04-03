UK News in Pictures

Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Menu
Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

A drug dealer has been convicted of murder after police linked him to a vehicle abandoned at the scene

Swindon Man Receives 18-Year Sentence for Raping Woman in Fake Taxi

Herring Gull Halts Trains at Brighton Station

Police Appeal After Attempted Jewellery Theft from Elderly Woman in Gravesend

Global Manhunt Underway for Suspected Hit Squad After Iranian Journalist Stabbed in London

Home Breaking Swindon Man Receives 18-Year Sentence for Raping Woman in Fake Taxi

Swindon Man Receives 18-Year Sentence for Raping Woman in Fake Taxi

written by Home of UK News in Picturesuknip247
  • Bookmark
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
e81b209373604f649c0962ffe0652672

Fareed Tariq, 43, Sentenced Following Conviction in Swindon Crown Court

A man from Swindon has been handed an 18-year custodial sentence for raping a woman after masquerading as a taxi driver.

Fareed Tariq, 43, residing in Barnum Court, received the verdict at Swindon Crown Court today (03/04) following a trial in February where he was found guilty.

The harrowing incident unfolded on Friday, April 14, 2023, when the victim, accompanied by friends, called for a taxi in Swindon town center around 3:15 am on Saturday morning. Although a vehicle was dispatched, it failed to pick her up. Subsequently, she entered Tariq’s vehicle, who then drove her to a secluded area in Pinehurst, where he subjected her to a heinous assault.

Tariq has been sentenced to 13 years in custody, with a minimum term of nine years to be served. Additionally, his sentence has been extended by five years on license. Moreover, he has been mandated to register as a sex offender for life and has been subjected to a lifelong restraining order from the victim.

James Purcell, Major Crime Team Investigator, commented on the gravity of the offense, emphasizing Tariq’s exploitation of a vulnerable woman who merely sought safe transport home after a night out. He lauded the victim’s courage in reporting the incident and enduring the trial process, which undoubtedly rekindled traumatic memories. Purcell underscored the community’s support for victims of sexual assault, urging them not to suffer in silence and reassuring them of law enforcement’s commitment to providing support and pursuing justice.

Tariq’s conviction marks the second instance of his guilt in raping a woman after a night out, having previously served a six-year prison term in 2012. Purcell concluded by expressing hope that Tariq’s sentencing would afford his victim some semblance of justice and emphasized the imperative of reporting instances of sexual assault to authorities.

Victims of sexual assault can report incidents to Wiltshire Police via their website or by calling 101, with 999 reserved for emergencies. Alternatively, individuals may seek assistance from their local Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC), where confidential medical aid and guidance can be provided.

Post Views: 15

social media2

Never miss another Breaking story again

 

You can sign up to get the latest news, top stories and exclusives sent straight to your WhatsApp from the UKNIP team.

WhatsApp
Instagram
Snapchat

To get stories sent to you, you need to already have WhatsApp. All you need to do is click this link and select ‘join community’

No one will be able to see who is signed up and no one can send messages except the UKNIP team. you can read your privacy policy notice.

Click here to join our WhatsApp community.

Follow UKNIP 

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Similar Article To this

BBC Radio 2’s Love Songs is undergoing a significant transition following the passing of longtime host Steve Wright earlier this year
Investigation Launched After Possible Human Remains Found at Rowdown Fields, Croydon
Wiltshire Police Appeal for Witnesses Following Disorder in Swindon
Manhunt launched for Murderer who has Absconded from the Mental Health Facility
Man Charged with Murder After Fatal Stabbing in Colne
Family Tributes for Victims of Fatal M25 Crash as Driver Pleads Guilty

READ NEXT:

Investigation launched after vehicle is attacked by gang with weapons in Belvedere
Officers investigating a sexual assault on-board a train travelling from Manchester to Cardiff are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information
Stray Firework on New Year’s Eve Causes Blaze, Destroying Two Buildings in South Woodham Ferrers
Investigators are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after two car occupants reported being assaulted in Gillingham
Police find body of a woman on beach in Eastbourne
Speeding Driver Found Guilty of Causing Death of Two ‘Twerking’ Friends in Battersea Crash
Appeal Launched to Trace Man Absconded from Mental Health Facility
Breaking

29 Lives Lost in Tragic Istanbul Nightclub Fire: Cause Revealed

Tragedy Strikes in Istanbul as Fire Claims at Least 32 Lives at Nightclub Renovation Site
Officers are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision near Rolvenden
Alleged Sex Offender, 80, Arrested at Heathrow Airport after 27 Years on the Run
Man, 21, Shot Dead in West Kensington as Police Launch Murder Probe
A Met police officer has been dismissed after he made inappropriate remarks to female officers while on duty
Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Eastbourne
Breaking

Child Killed and Two Injured in Tragic School Shooting in Finland

London Underground Line Set to Close Later This Year for £2.9 Billion Upgrade
Major Road Closure Following Collision Involving HGV and Car on A249 in Kent
US Official Reports Havana Syndrome Symptoms After NATO Summit
Nitrous Oxide Thefts Surge Following Reclassification as Class C Drug, Suppliers Warn NHS
Lewisham: Update after man ‘clipped by bus’
Van Torched During Dissident March in Derry to Mark Easter Rising Anniversary
Will Last Seen in Plympton Area
Police Motorcyclist Airlifted After Serious Crash in Wiltshire Village
Breaking

Roy Keane Criticises Erling Haaland’s General Play After Manchester City’s Draw

BreakingLONDON

NatWest and RBS Announce Closure of 48 Branches in 2024

Four people have been arrested as police took action to prevent “serious disruption” of events this weekend
Midfielder Frida Maanum from Arsenal Stable After Collapse in Women’s League Cup Final
Renewing Your Child’s Passport: Everything You Need to Know
Lanes Closed on M20 Between Leybourne and Wrotham Following Crash and Oil Spill
Family Concerned for Missing Man Last Seen Near Bluewater
Flying Within the UK: Do Children Need a Passport?
increase-1-1.png

Most Read

RECOMMENDED

Police Probre Incident involving children at Cornwall holiday park
UK’s huge new £5bn tunnel finally finished but tourists will never be able to walk down it
A county line dealer is starting a prison sentence after Tunbridge Wells officers arrested him
A criminal who conspired to launder money from victims of fraud has been jailed for five years
Recall on Cavius 4002 / CV4002 Carbon Monoxide Alarm
PC Mahad Abdalla, Featured in BBC Documentary, Suspended from Duty
Breaking

Appeal to Find Missing Man from the Isle of Sheppey

Breaking

Officers are appealing for information after multiple incidents of criminal damage occurred at three train stations overnight

Breaking

Major Driving Licence Update Introduced Today to Impact Motorists Amid DVLA and Post Office Agreement

Breaking

Pedestrian Hospitalised After Collision with Police Vehicle in Clapham

RECOMMENDED

Man Jailed Following Met Rape Investigation
Officers Rescue Child from West London River
Police Vehicles to Receive Blue Light Reservoir Refills Every 3 Months
Government Pilot to Introduce Tasers in Prisons as Violence Soars
Tyrell James stabbed Karl Stanislaus 38 times and inflicted 56 knife wounds about his head, neck, torso, upper limbs and leg, before leaving him for dead
Appeal after woman seriously injured in hit-and-run collision which also left son aged one hurt
BreakingLONDON

Police Appeal for Information Regarding Missing Woman from Lewisham

Breaking

Operation Brock Implemented in Dover: Police Assist with Traffic Management

BreakingLONDON

Man Sought by Police After Two Teenage Girls Sexually Assaulted in Greenwich

BreakingLONDON

Three Escape Unharmed from Erith Flat Fire

Breaking

Two years ago today, a young man’s life was tragically ended in a car wash shooting

BreakingLONDON

Engineering Works to Disrupt South London Train Services Over Easter Weekend

BreakingLONDON

London Supermarkets Announce Easter Weekend Opening Times

Breaking

Man Jailed for Carrying Knife Faces Attempted Murder Charge

Breaking

Police Seeks Public Assistance in Robbery Investigation

BreakingLONDON

Martin Lewis Advises on Car Insurance Amidst £279 Increase in Premiums

Breaking

Six Discharged After Mass Food Poisoning Incident at Lewes Prison

Breaking

Urgent Hunt for Unknown Man After Two Women Raped by Attacker Targeting Lone Women

BreakingLONDON

Son Spared Jail for “Mercy Killing” of Dementia-Suffering Mother

BreakingLONDON

TSB Bank Customers Encounter Digital Service Issues

Breaking

Appeal to Find Missing Man from the Isle of Sheppey

Breaking

Officers are appealing for information after multiple incidents of criminal damage occurred at three train stations overnight

Breaking

Major Driving Licence Update Introduced Today to Impact Motorists Amid DVLA and Post Office Agreement

Breaking

Pedestrian Hospitalised After Collision with Police Vehicle in Clapham

Top Stories

Breaking

Officers Rescue Child from West London River

Breaking

Police Vehicles to Receive Blue Light Reservoir Refills Every 3 Months

Breaking

Government Pilot to Introduce Tasers in Prisons as Violence Soars

Breaking

Tyrell James stabbed Karl Stanislaus 38 times and inflicted 56 knife wounds about his head, neck, torso, upper limbs and leg, before leaving him for dead

Breaking

Appeal after woman seriously injured in hit-and-run collision which also left son aged one hurt

Breaking

Record Number of Migrants Cross English Channel in Small Boats, Surpassing Previous Highs

Breaking

Police Pursuit Ends in Arrest After Lengthy Chase Across London

Breaking

Kent Police Close Dover Road Following Report of Man on Roof in Folkestone

Breaking

Man in Critical Condition After Serious Assault in Hanworth

BreakingLONDON

South London Courts Witness Surge in Jailings: Faces Behind Bars

BreakingLONDON

The Graham Norton Show: Behind the Scenes Revealed

SUSSEX

Dispersal Order in Barnham After Brawl at Railway Station

Subscribe now to stay informed and visually engaged with the UK through the UK News In Pictures Newsletter. Thank you for being a part of our community

UK News in Pictures delivers instant news and picture coverage as the story unfold. Stay current with breaking stories thanks to this round-the-clock news service. Operating 24/7, it provides up-to-the-minute reporting on breaking news, community updates, and more, ensuring you’re always informed, wherever you are, every day of the week.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Envelope Rss

News

Menu

Edtior's Picks

A drug dealer has been convicted of murder after police linked him to...
Swindon Man Receives 18-Year Sentence for Raping Woman in Fake Taxi
Herring Gull Halts Trains at Brighton Station

Useful Links

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.