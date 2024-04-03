Swindon Man Receives 18-Year Sentence for Raping Woman in Fake Taxi

Fareed Tariq, 43, Sentenced Following Conviction in Swindon Crown Court

A man from Swindon has been handed an 18-year custodial sentence for raping a woman after masquerading as a taxi driver.

Fareed Tariq, 43, residing in Barnum Court, received the verdict at Swindon Crown Court today (03/04) following a trial in February where he was found guilty.

The harrowing incident unfolded on Friday, April 14, 2023, when the victim, accompanied by friends, called for a taxi in Swindon town center around 3:15 am on Saturday morning. Although a vehicle was dispatched, it failed to pick her up. Subsequently, she entered Tariq’s vehicle, who then drove her to a secluded area in Pinehurst, where he subjected her to a heinous assault.

Tariq has been sentenced to 13 years in custody, with a minimum term of nine years to be served. Additionally, his sentence has been extended by five years on license. Moreover, he has been mandated to register as a sex offender for life and has been subjected to a lifelong restraining order from the victim.

James Purcell, Major Crime Team Investigator, commented on the gravity of the offense, emphasizing Tariq’s exploitation of a vulnerable woman who merely sought safe transport home after a night out. He lauded the victim’s courage in reporting the incident and enduring the trial process, which undoubtedly rekindled traumatic memories. Purcell underscored the community’s support for victims of sexual assault, urging them not to suffer in silence and reassuring them of law enforcement’s commitment to providing support and pursuing justice.

Tariq’s conviction marks the second instance of his guilt in raping a woman after a night out, having previously served a six-year prison term in 2012. Purcell concluded by expressing hope that Tariq’s sentencing would afford his victim some semblance of justice and emphasized the imperative of reporting instances of sexual assault to authorities.

Victims of sexual assault can report incidents to Wiltshire Police via their website or by calling 101, with 999 reserved for emergencies. Alternatively, individuals may seek assistance from their local Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC), where confidential medical aid and guidance can be provided.