A 62-year-old man from Swindon is set to face court over disturbing child sex abuse allegations.

Ian Ridgeway to Appear at Swindon Magistrates Court

Ian Ridgeway, who lives in Stancombe Park, Westlea, appears in court today (Wednesday) for his first hearing. He faces two serious charges involving a girl aged between 5 and 7.

Grim Allegations Detail Abuse and Exploitation

Ridgeway is accused of causing or inciting the child to engage in sexual activity by touching his penis on two separate occasions.

He is also alleged to have forced the same child to watch him performing a sexual act.

The case has sent shockwaves through the local community, with many awaiting further developments.