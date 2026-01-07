Swindon Murder Trial Kicks Off at Bristol Crown Court

A chilling murder trial began today at Bristol crown-court/" title="Crown Court" rel="nofollow">Crown Court involving 32-year-old Erdogan Erdogan. The Turkish national, currently with no fixed address, stands accused of killing his 27-year-old flatmate, Fatih Zengi, in July 2025.

On the first day, Erdogan confirmed his identity through an interpreter but denied all charges, including murder and carrying a knife in a public place.

Fatal Attack in Swindon

The court heard that emergency services were called to Manchester Road, Swindon, shortly after 5am on 2 July following a passer-by cyclist alerting officers to a seriously injured man. Despite medics’ best efforts, Fatih Zengi died at the scene.

Trial Set to Last Two Weeks