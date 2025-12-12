A vile attempt to snatch a 17-year-old girl in Swindon has ended with the culprit behind bars. Abdulmawal Ibrahim Adam, 28, was sentenced to four years and one month in prison, followed by nearly three years on licence, after trying to kidnap the teen as she walked home from work.

Terrifying Attack in Broad Daylight

The shocking ordeal unfolded on March 6 in busy Princes Street, Swindon town centre. Adam spotted the teen, repeatedly tried to engage her, and when she tried to escape by crossing the road, he grabbed and dragged her back. Passengers on a nearby bus leapt into action, forcing Adam to flee.

Not done, Adam then approached another woman, attempting to follow her before she escaped. He even trailed a witness to the initial attack, only to be stopped by bystanders once again. Police swiftly arrested him after the incident was reported.

Victim’s Powerful Message

“I never would have believed this had happened to me and I never fully connected myself to when women say they don’t feel safe to walk at night, but I understand now,” the victim said.

She went on: “I hope you learn how to be a good person. Most of all I hope you get locked up because I know if you were out in the world, I wouldn’t feel safe… The world has too many people like you. Although you are one of many, the world gets a little safer with every person locked away.”

Police Clampdown on Violence Against Women

Detective Constable Anna McCormack praised the victim’s bravery and the public’s quick response. She said Adam’s behaviour was “completely unacceptable” and highlighted the ongoing efforts under Project Vigilant — an initiative targeting violence against women through patrols and intelligence to catch predators before they strike.

“This conviction sends a clear message that such offences will not be tolerated in Wiltshire,” DC McCormack added.

Adam initially refused to engage with the courts but pleaded guilty in October. He is now behind bars, ensuring the streets of Swindon are a safer place for women and girls.