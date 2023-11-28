Swindon Teenager Sentenced for Stabbing Man in Failed Gift Extortion

Manipulative Relationship Leads to Violent Attack

In a shocking case at Swindon Crown Court, 18-year-old Chloe Coster, formerly posing as a 15-year-old, has been convicted of inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent. Coster deceived 35-year-old Sufian Abusufian into believing she was 19 and in love with him, only to later attack him for not providing the expensive gifts she demanded.

Deception and Demands for Luxury

Prosecutor Alec Small detailed how Coster, using the alias Hope Morgan, exploited Mr Abusufian’s affection, often belittling him while insisting on receiving lavish items. Their relationship, initially amicable, deteriorated as it became dependent on the victim’s ability to fulfil her expensive demands.

Violent Encounter at Holiday Inn

The incident culminated on January 20, 2021, at the Holiday Inn in Marlborough Road, where Coster had demanded jewellery, alcohol, and sweets. After a search for additional gifts turned up nothing, an enraged Coster stabbed Mr Abusufian multiple times, inflicting wounds to his ear, arm, and head.

Threats and Intimidation Post-Attack

Post-attack, Coster threatened the victim with legal repercussions due to her actual age, manipulating the situation further. Despite the victim seeking medical attention, Coster initially denied her involvement, falsely claiming Mr. Abusufian was a stalker.

Sentencing and Future Warnings

Judge Jason Taylor KC described Coster as “calculated” and “conniving,” sentencing her to a two-year community order, which includes 150 hours of unpaid work and 25 rehabilitation days. Coster is also required to pay a £1,000 fine. The judge warned her of imprisonment should she breach the order.

This case highlights the complexities and dangers of online relationships, especially involving minors, and underscores the importance of verifying identities in digital interactions.