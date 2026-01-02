Watch Live

Swiss Nightclub Blaze: Families Desperate for News as Teenagers and Children Remain Missing

  Updated: 16:31
  2 January 2026
Swiss Nightclub Blaze: Families Desperate for News as Teenagers and Children Remain Missing

 

Nightmare After New Year’s Eve Fire Kills 47 at Swiss Ski Resort

The festive night turned deadly when a fire ripped through Le Constellation nightclub in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, leaving 47 dead and 119 injured. Many victims are teenagers and young adults with severe third-degree burns.

Families are anxiously searching, waiting desperately to hear news of missing loved ones, including children as young as 14. The blaze erupted around 1.30am local time in the packed basement bar.

Swiss officials warned that due to the extent of the burns, it could take days to properly identify all the victims.

Missing Victims: Heartbreaking Appeals from Families

  • Alice Kallergis, 15: Greek national and Swiss resident. Her brother pleaded on social media: “We have no news.”
  • Arthur Brodard, 16: His mother has scoured hospitals for over 30 hours, searching relentlessly for her son and friends who attended the party together. She revealed only one of the 11 school friends they came with has been found.
  • Alicia Gonset (15) & Diana Gonset (14): Sisters reported missing by their family on social media.
  • Émilie Pralong, 22: French woman last seen at the club with friends. Her grandfather begged for witnesses to come forward, hoping for good news but fearing the worst.
  • Stiven Ivanovski: Macedonian youth last spotted before the fire. Family describe him wearing white pants and a white sweater.
  • Giovanni Tamburi, 16: From Bologna, Italy, last seen fleeing the flames. His mother is desperate for news, saying hospitals have given no information.

Tragic Details of the Inferno

The fire was allegedly sparked when sparklers in champagne bottles ignited the nightclub’s wooden ceiling covered with foam soundproofing panels. Survivors shared chilling photo evidence of a waitress holding a lit sparkler just moments before the blaze.

Footage shows frantic guests trying to douse the flames, but the fire rapidly spread up the stairs and triggered loud explosions, causing panic among residents who feared a terror attack.

Many victims suffered severe burns so intense they were unrecognisable, with faces disfigured and clothes fused to their skin.

Witnesses described chaotic escapes amid thick smoke and narrow exits. The venue, rated a modest 6.5 out of 10 in safety, had only one narrow staircase for emergency exits.

Swiss President Guy Parmelin called it “one of the worst tragedies our country has experienced,” lamenting the many young lives cut short.

Search for Answers and Ongoing Investigation

Authorities have launched an extensive inquiry but have yet to name many victims or confirm the exact number missing, with officials relying on DNA and dental identification methods.

Cantonal Attorney General Beatrice Pilloud confirmed the fire was likely accidental, triggered by celebratory sparklers.

Emergency services are overwhelmed, with specialised burn units in Zurich and Lausanne running at full capacity. Numerous foreign nationals, particularly Italians and French, are among the missing and injured, stirring international concern.

Owners Jacques and Jessica Moretti face intense scrutiny as questions mount over safety standards at the popular club, known for welcoming 16-plus revellers.

Community and Mourners Rally in Grief

Near the bar, hundreds gathered silently to pay tribute — laying flowers, lighting candles, and sharing tears. Locals voiced shock, fearing this tragedy could happen anywhere.

Swiss flags have been flown at half-mast nationwide for five days as the country mourns.

One survivor said: “It was like a horror movie. People were burning, screaming, and struggling to escape.”

The disaster has cast a long shadow over the prestigious ski resort renowned for its scenic peaks and world-class events.

As families cling to hope, the long, painful wait for news continues amid an ongoing investigation into one of Switzerland’s most devastating disasters in recent memory.

