Switzerland Mourns After Horror Ski Resort Fire Kills 40

Switzerland is in shock after a deadly blaze ripped through a packed New Year’s Eve bar in Crans-Montana, killing around 40 partygoers and injuring 115. The Alpine resort declared five days of national mourning following the tragedy at Le Constellation bar.

‘Unprecedented Horror’ at Crans-Montana

President Guy Parmelin called the fire “one of the most traumatic events in Switzerland’s history.” He paid tribute to the many young lives lost, describing it as “a drama of an unknown scale.” Parmelin vowed the tragedy, which shattered hopes and dreams, must never happen again.

The inferno erupted at 1.30am, reportedly after sparklers or flares were placed in champagne bottles by bar staff. Flames quickly shot up, igniting the ceiling and engulfing the crowded basement nightclub packed with teenage revellers. Eyewitnesses described a desperate crush as hundreds tried to flee up a narrow stairwell.

Thousands Mourn Victims as Rescue Continues

Hundreds gathered in silence through the freezing night, laying flowers and lighting candles for the victims, many of whom remain missing or severely injured. Local ski instructor Ulysse Brozzo, 16, said several friends were inside and some were still unaccounted for. “It’s a total tragedy,” he said. “There were hundreds of people inside.”

Survivors posted harrowing footage showing orange flames shooting from the ground-floor lounge and victims lying motionless outside.

Investigation Underway, Families Face Grim Task

Authorities are probing the cause as reports of candles or shisha-related charcoal sparks circulate. The prosecutor confirmed an investigation is ongoing and highlighted the dangerously narrow basement stairs. Police called it an “unprecedented” emergency, dispatching 42 ambulances, 13 helicopters, and multiple fire teams.

Hospitals across Switzerland are treating dozens of victims aged 16 to 26, many with severe burns and lung damage. Eight patients arrived in critical condition requiring resuscitation. Identification efforts continue, with DNA testing being carried out for families. Italian and French nationals are among the missing and injured.

Popular Resort in Mourning After Night of Joy Ends in Disaster

Crans-Montana is a glitzy Alpine town favoured by wealthy Europeans but Le Constellation was known as a lively, budget-friendly spot for younger visitors. The two-floor venue had a bar above and a basement nightclub below — where many were trapped by smoke and flames.

Locals said New Year’s parties often saw relaxed age checks and shisha smoking was common. The blaze was described by firefighters as an embrasement généralisé — a rapid, violent flashover fire event.

The Valais canton president said, “What should have been a moment of celebration turned into a nightmare.” As the resort reels, authorities urge caution to avoid further accidents while medical services remain stretched.