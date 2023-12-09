System Outage at Gatwick Airport Causes Significant Delays

Gatwick Airport experienced considerable delays today following a system outage that impacted flights in the morning. The incident caused significant disruption for passengers, including football fans travelling from Dublin to Premier League matches in London and Brighton.

Details of the Incident

The system outage began around 8 am, grounding flights and leaving planes stranded on the tarmac.

A local NATS (National Air Traffic Services) system issue was identified as the cause of the outage.

Impact on Passengers

The delays affected dozens of departures and arrivals.

Danny Bellringer, a Brighton fan, faced a delay of at least two hours on his Aer Lingus flight.

Padraic Mac Aonghusa, travelling for a match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool, reported a delay of an hour and 15 minutes on his Ryanair flight.

Airport’s Response

Gatwick Airport acknowledged the issue, stating the outage had been fixed, but apologized for the ongoing delays.

A spokesperson for London Gatwick confirmed that the system issue had been rectified but warned passengers might still experience delays.

Cancelled and Diverted Flights

One flight was cancelled, and two others were diverted away from Gatwick due to the outage.

Travelers’ Reactions

Passengers expressed frustration and disappointment, with many commenting on the inconvenience caused by the unexpected delay.

Advice for Affected Passengers