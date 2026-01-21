Watch Live

FACES STONING Taliban Arrest Afghan Woman for Secret Taekwondo Classes – Faces Possible Stoning

  • Updated: 02:52
  • , 22 January 2026

 

Brave Woman Detained for Training Girls in Sport

A 22-year-old Afghan woman, Khadija Ahmadzada, has been arrested by Taliban morality forces for secretly training girls in taekwondo in her home courtyard. The shocking detention happened on January 10, 2026, when Taliban officers raided her house in western Afghanistan and dragged both Khadija and her father away. They have now been held for over a week, with no word on their whereabouts or legal status.

Dire Warnings From Activists

British-Afghan activist Shabnam Nasimi has raised alarms over fears Khadija could face stoning – an extreme and brutal form of execution. Speaking on Instagram, Nasimi revealed rumours a Taliban judge is deciding the case behind closed doors, making the situation all the more dangerous. “There are rumours the court has ruled on an extreme death sentence – stoning – for the crime of practising and playing sport,” she said.

“For anyone who doesn’t know what stoning is, it’s when stones are thrown at a living human being until they bleed, collapse and die.”

UN Special Rapporteur Richard Bennett has also called on the Taliban to guarantee Khadija’s safety and to release her immediately.

Taliban Crackdown on Women’s Rights Intensifies

Since seizing power in 2021, the Taliban have banned women and girls from all sports activities – including training, competing and coaching – labelling them “un-Islamic.” Female gyms and sports centres have been shut down, and public exercise has been banned for women. The regime also prohibits girls from attending secondary schools and universities, enforces strict dress codes, bans mixed-gender recreation, and restricts women to their homes under threat of severe punishment.

Activists Demand Justice

Women’s rights campaigners and Afghan sports figures have protested Khadija’s arrest, calling it a brutal attack on freedom and dignity. Ms Nasimi added, “If Khadija becomes famous enough, they may back off. They may release her with a warning because it becomes harder to pretend she never existed.”

Recommended for you

617603842_1570072914082566_4138095951550231998_n
GUN RAMPAGE Five Men Locked Up Over Daylight Machete and Gun Rampage in Birmingham
G_CsWT2WcAAp0h6
SYRIAN MIGRANT Fugitive Flees to Britain After Sex Assault Conviction
IMG_1532
SICKO JAILED Paedophile Jailed for Sickening Abuse of Teen Girls
Screenshot 2026-01-21 at 02.55.12
MAJOR BLAZE Blaze Breaks Out at Commercial Building in Stacksteads

Must READ

FLU SCARE Bird Flu Fear After 21 Dead Swans Found in Berkshire
HORRIFIC CRIMES Crowborough Man Jailed for 13 Years Over Horrific Child Sex Crimes
STILL ON THE CARDS Home Office Sparks Fury with Crowborough Army Camp Asylum Plan
FACES STONING Taliban Arrest Afghan Woman for Secret Taekwondo Classes – Faces Possible Stoning
BARBARIC ABUSE Tewkesbury Woman Jailed for 20 Years of Modern Slavery Abuse
NOT THE BRIGHTEST MOVE Three Cable Thieves Busted in Birmingham City Centre
Two Men Have Been Charged Following A Serious Assault In Ringwood
MIGRANT CRISIS Man Charged Over Sex Assault at Asylum Hotel
DIGITAL LEGACY Terminal cancer mum builds digital legacy for daughter
POLICE ISSUE UPDATE Tragic Teen Stabbing in Guildford Woodland
BODY RECOVERED Body Found After Christmas Day Swim Tragedy at Budleigh Salterton

More For You

HIT AND RUN Four Arrested as Man Left Fighting for Life After Hit-and-Run in Scunthorpe
OFFICER UNDER ATTACK Police Officer Shot with Suspected Catapult on Salisbury Plain
FLIPPER Car Flips on Busy Brighton Street
CAUGHT OUT Welsh Tory James Evans Axed Over Reform UK Talks

More From UK News in Pictures

RETURNED TO PRISON Strood Sex Offender Behind Bars for Flouting Court Order
How Courier Services Support Product Launches and Roadshows
The Benefits of Selling a Home Through Property Auctions
LONDON IN CRISIS Stabbings, Deadly Crash, and Huge Fire Shake the Capital
DEADLY SMASH Chippenham Woman Held Over Deadly Road Smash
POLICE PULL PLUG Manslaughter Charge Dropped After Haywards Heath Death
Anti-terrorism Police Have Been Called In To Investigate A Shocking Incident In Sidcup Where An Improvised Explosive Device (ied) Was Used To Destroy A Ulez Camera
CAMERA BLAST Ex-Electrical Engineer on Trial Over ULEZ Camera Blast
HARSH SENTANCE Undercover Sting Nets Drug Dealers in Eldene
PHONE HEIST Man Nabbed After £160k Phone Store Heist in Maidstone
FIRST PICTURES Four children taken to hospital after Blaze Tears Through Lambeth Flats
CHILD SEX ATTACKER Transgender Woman Charged with Child Sex Offences Found Dead After Home Attack
Cocaine, Road-Rage, and Insurance Offences: Weekly Round-Up from Bromley Magistrates’ Court
RAPID RESPONSE Knife robbery suspects caught in Strood just 40 minutes after attack
SHOP RAID Midnight Burglary Hits Winterslow Shop
MURDER CHARGE Son Charged with Murder After Mum Stabbed in Thatched Hampshire Cottage
SUPERSONIC Concorde’s 50th: Supersonic Star Takes Off from Heathrow

BREAKING

AIRPORT CHAOS Car Blaze Sparks Mayhem Outside Heathrow Terminal 5

More From UKNIP

FLY TIPPING Concrete Chaos Closes A16 Near Louth
SCHOOLBOY FOUND Tragic Find: 16-Year-Old Schoolboy Found Dead on Plaistow Street
MURDER ARREST Man Arrested in Bolton Murder Probe
HSE Snubs Probe into Hove Scaffolding Smash
NO PROBE HSE Snubs Probe into Hove Scaffolding Smash