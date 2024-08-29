Talks of a New Inbetweeners Film Spark Excitement as Cast Consider Return

Fans of the iconic British comedy The Inbetweeners could be in for a treat as Joe Thomas, who played the beloved character Simon, has revealed that the cast has been in discussions about a potential new film. The actor shared that all of the original cast members are keen to reprise their roles, hinting at what could be a long-awaited third instalment of the series.

The first Inbetweeners film was released in 2011, following the success of the E4 television series that began in 2008. The sequel came in 2014, which saw Simon, Will, and Neil visit Jay in Australia. Since then, the cast has moved on to various other projects, but the bond between them remains strong, and the idea of reuniting has never been fully dismissed.

Speaking on the Always Be Comedy podcast, Joe Thomas opened up about the possibility of returning to the big screen. “Yes, it’s happened in various forms,” Joe said regarding discussions about a new project. “All of us feel it would be nice to do. We’re all still around, we’re all still in each other’s lives. We all still like each other. And if it was something that came up, I think we would want to do it.”

Joe also shared some insights into potential plot ideas that have been floated, including a stag do in Las Vegas—a concept that would undoubtedly provide plenty of comedic material. However, he also acknowledged the concerns the cast might have about a revival, particularly the pressure to live up to the high expectations set by the original series and films. “Everybody’s anxiety would be, ‘Will it be as good?’. That is what we would be going in with,” he said.

Despite the enthusiasm, not all cast members have been equally eager about a revival. James Buckley, who portrayed the foul-mouthed yet lovable Jay, has previously expressed reluctance about returning to the series. He recently reiterated this sentiment, stating that revisiting the characters could feel “sad and creepy.”

Echoing this sentiment, Simon Bird, who played Will, also voiced his reservations in the past, suggesting that a revival might not capture the same magic. “If we could have all stayed 19 forever, and if it would still be funny, we would have done it forever. It was the best job in the world,” Bird said but acknowledged that the passage of time might make a new project feel out of place.

The possibility of a new Inbetweeners film remains uncertain, with the cast clearly weighing the pros and cons of returning to the beloved franchise. While the idea of reuniting for a new adventure is enticing, it’s clear that any decision will be made with careful consideration of the show’s legacy and the expectations of its loyal fan base.

As fans eagerly await further news, the cast’s willingness to consider new projects together keeps the door open for what could be a nostalgic and hilarious return to one of the UK’s most cherished comedies.