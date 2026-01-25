Malik Masood Faces Court Over Alleged Assault

Taxi driver Malik Masood has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman last August. The 36-year-old from West Lane, Middlesbrough, appeared at Newcastle Magistrates’ Court this week. He faces one count of sexual assault allegedly committed on August 25, 2023.

Brief Hearing as Masood Stays Silent on Charges

Masood did not enter a plea during the short hearing. He only confirmed his name, date of birth, and address. Prosecutor Leeanne Pearce told the court, “The Crown would say that this is suitable for summary trial.” The defence agreed the case could be handled at the magistrates’ level.

Masood Chooses Crown Court for Trial

Despite this, Masood elected for his case to be heard at Newcastle Crown Court. He was released on strict conditional bail. Conditions include no contact with witnesses, avoiding a specific street in North Tyneside, and not being alone in a vehicle with a woman. He is set to return to court on February 17.