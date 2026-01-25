Watch Live

SEX ATTACK CHARGE Taxi Driver Charged with Sexual Assault in Middlesbrough

  • Updated: 18:29
  • , 25 January 2026

Malik Masood Faces Court Over Alleged Assault

Taxi driver Malik Masood has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman last August. The 36-year-old from West Lane, Middlesbrough, appeared at Newcastle Magistrates’ Court this week. He faces one count of sexual assault allegedly committed on August 25, 2023.

Brief Hearing as Masood Stays Silent on Charges

Masood did not enter a plea during the short hearing. He only confirmed his name, date of birth, and address. Prosecutor Leeanne Pearce told the court, “The Crown would say that this is suitable for summary trial.” The defence agreed the case could be handled at the magistrates’ level.

Masood Chooses Crown Court for Trial

Despite this, Masood elected for his case to be heard at Newcastle Crown Court. He was released on strict conditional bail. Conditions include no contact with witnesses, avoiding a specific street in North Tyneside, and not being alone in a vehicle with a woman. He is set to return to court on February 17.

Recommended for you

617139265_1469960585131287_6870149915255065747_n
ONE TO WATCH Chilling ITV Documentary Revisits Grisly Murder of Nicholas Billingham
G_IXpX4XoAAttOx (1)
BROUGHT TO JUSTICE Barnsley Rapist Jailed After Victim’s Heroic Report
G_SQP0LXsAA6Mh4
VIOLENT SPREE Underground thug Adel Kerari locked up for violent London Tube robberies
G_SWqgpW4AEVLtv
VIOLENT ATTACK Two Jailed for Brutal Stabbing in Scarborough

Must READ

HIT AND RUN SHOCKER Man in 80s Critical After Hit-and-Run E-Scooter Crash in Ealing
MIGRANT CRISIS Three Arrested After Chaos at Crowborough Training Camp
COLD CASE Police Relaunch Cold Case Probe into Nightclubber Melanie Hall’s Murder, Hope AI Will Snare Killer

BREAKING

WEATHER BOMB Texas Locked Down for Up to FIVE DAYS as Monster ‘Ice Zone’ Smashes Across America
BATTERY BLAZE Massive Battery Blaze Hits East London Data Centre
DRAMATIC RESCUE Two Men Rescued From Rising Tides in Dramatic Thames Estuary Rescue

BREAKING

CHAOS HITS US AND CANADA “Deadly” Storm Grounds Nearly 10,000 US Flights
Man Locked Up for 12 Years Over Fatal Swindon Manslaughter

BREAKING

WEATHER BOMB Deadly Snow Bomb Set to Slam Southern US: Chaos, Power Cuts & Killer Ice
Burglars Target Ashford Homes – Police Issue Urgent Warning

More For You

KIDNAP HORROR Acid Attack Murder Trial: £120k Drug Debt Claims
POLICE STRIKE Reading Man Jailed for Cocaine Dealings and Criminal Property Crimes
CHARGED Three Men Busted in £50k Cable Heist in Birmingham
DEADLY AMBUSH Young Man Murdered in Bromley After Online Trap

More From UK News in Pictures

LEFT MAIMED Drink Driver Jailed After Shredding Footballer’s Leg in Mercedes Crash
Major Crash Brings Emergency Crews Racing to A303 Near Amesbury – UKNIP
HUGE DELAYS EXPECTED Chaos on A23 as Lorry Overturns
LONDON SHOOTING Four Jailed Over East London Shooting That Left Man Paralysed
JAIL LOOMS Just Stop Oil Duo Guilty for M25 Gantry Stunt – Jail Looms
ROBBED OF JUSTIC£ Man Given Hospital Order After Brutally Killing Grandma at Edgware Bus Stop
BEWARE Air Canada Struggles Amid Snowstorm Chaos: Leads World in Flight Cancellations
GROTESQUE CRIMES Man Admits 48 Shocking Sexual Offences Against Ex-Wife
BRUTAL ATTACK Brothers Jailed After Brutal Attack on Grandfather
DRUGS DISPUTE Sheffield Gang Jailed Over Brutal Drug Dispute Murder
BAD SPICE Chaos at HMP Rochester: Multiple Ambulances Rush After Prisoners Fall Ill after taking Spice
Heathrow Terminal 3 Evacuated Over ‘Suspect Package’ in Half-Term Travel Chao
UPGRADING Heathrow Ditches Laptop and Liquid Bin Rules After Security Upgrade
MARCH BAN Scotland Yard Bans UKIP Christian March in Whitechapel Over Violence Fears
FARMER BLOCK Tractor Protest Brings Felixstowe Port to a Halt
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer Addresses Nation Following Emergency COBRA Meeting Amid Civil Disorder
TIES REMAIN STRONG UK Slams Trump for Slamming British Troops in Afghanistan
BRUTAL ATTACK Two Teenage Boys Guilty of Shocking Sexual Attacks in Grimsby
POLICE CRACKDOWN Ebbw Vale Man Jailed After Snapchat Posts Blow His Drug Deal Cover

More From UKNIP

BRUTAL ATTACK Four Thugs Jailed Over Brutal Nightclub Attack in Nottingham
TRACKED BY POLICE Man Accused of Stalking, Assault and Rape Faces Jury in Swansea
SHOP HEIST Knife-Wielding Burglar Nabbed After Shop Heist Attempt
NAZI SALUTE Andrew Tate Denies Antisemitic Claims Amid Controversial Nazi Salute Night Out
error: Content is protected !!