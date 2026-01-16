Watch Live

NEON WELCOME Taxpayer-Funded App Markets UK as Migrant Paradise, Sparks Fury

  • Updated: 12:34
  • , 16 January 2026
Major Operation in Gravelines Prevents Over 420 Migrants from Crossing the English Channel after cat and mouse game

A charity set to pocket a whopping £385 million in Home Office cash by 2029 is rubbing salt in the wound with a new mobile app that sells Britain as “a beautiful country with great transport links” and “relatively high minimum wage” to migrants. The move has sparked outrage from Tory bigwigs Chris Philp and Lee Anderson, who slam Labour for “throwing up yet another neon welcome sign” and wrecking border strongholds.

Inside the ‘Just Good Work’ App

Migrant Help, backed by huge government funding, has teamed up with Fifty-Eight Global to build the Just Good Work app. Designed for asylum seekers, including Channel small boat arrivals and refugees, the app doubles as a job guide and a recruitment lure. It paints the UK in glowing colours, promoting easy travel links, decent wages, paid time off, and a welcoming vibe toward workers.

The app also dishes out cultural tips, like queuing etiquette (“It is considered very rude to push your way to the front”) and claims rural Britain is “less diverse” and “more isolated” compared to lively cities filled with entertainment and jobs in finance, tech, and healthcare.

Tory Politicians Blast Labour’s ‘Welcome Mat’

Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp hit back hard: “The Home Office should not be funding or endorsing anything that markets Britain as a place to work, earn and settle while people are still in the asylum system.” He warned such schemes undermine efforts to deter illegal crossings. “Deterrence only works if illegal arrival carries real consequences, not state-backed help to put down roots.”

Reform UK MP Lee Anderson accused Labour of hypocrisy: “This app exposes the complete lies behind their promise to ‘smash the gangs’. Instead of stopping illegal crossings, they are using hundreds of millions of pounds of taxpayers’ money to throw up yet another neon welcome sign for illegal migrants.”

Confusion Over Funding Raises Eyebrows

Adding fuel to the fire, the Home Office has issued conflicting statements about its role. Back in September 2023, officials claimed they “have continued to fund projects” including this very app. More recently, a spokesperson insisted, “The Home Office does not fund this app and has no involvement in its content.”

This contradiction has led to questions over transparency and accountability, given Migrant Help’s massive government haul and close ties to the app project. Critics argue this amounts to indirect government backing for messages that encourage migrants to see Britain as an appealing place to work and settle.

A Migrant Help spokesman defended their part, stressing their role is limited to explaining asylum laws, including the rule that most asylum seekers cannot work legally. “This information helps prevent individuals from being drawn into illegal work, where they risk exploitation by organised gangs,” they said.

Calls to Cut Funding Grow Louder

William Yarwood of the TaxPayers’ Alliance blasted the charity’s funding, pointing to soaring unemployment. “With unemployment at a four-year high, the focus should be on getting people already here into work, not using taxpayer money to bankroll Migrant Help and build pathways into the labour market for illegals,” he said.

Robert Bates, Research Director at the Centre for Migration Control, laid bare the chaotic Home Office: “It sums up the chaos that the Home Office is not just failing to stop the boats, but is actually funding the pull factors that drive illegal migration.”

Mixed Messages on Migrant Policy

The £385 million fund behind Migrant Help comes amid a fraught balancing act. On one hand, the charity provides vital advice and exploits protection to vulnerable asylum seekers and refugees. On the other, the app’s upbeat messaging about work and life in Britain clashes with government talk of shutting down illegal crossings.

Under current rules, migrants who’ve waited over 12 months for asylum decisions can apply to work, leaving roughly 16,500 eligible for the app’s job-finding features. Critics say the app’s glowing portrayal risks encouraging more dangerous Channel crossings by making Britain seem like an easy option.

The app’s mix of cultural tips and regional descriptions could be seen as helpful integration. Yet opponents warn it acts as a premature welcome mat, assuming asylum approval and permanent settlement – a dangerous message in today’s migration crackdown.

 

Recommended for you

Massive Cannabis Farm Shutdown in Walmer Bust
FARM FIND Massive Cannabis Farm Shutdown in Walmer Bust
Blackpool TikToker Facing Jail After Fake Sea Rescue Sparks Major Emergency
TIKTOK GHOUL Blackpool TikToker Facing Jail After Fake Sea Rescue Sparks Major Emergency
Teen Admits Manslaughter Over Brutal Bottle Attack That Killed Kent Electrician
MANSLAUGHTER Teen Admits Manslaughter Over Brutal Bottle Attack That Killed Kent Electrician
Teenage Murderer Breaks Prison Officer’s Nose in Violent Rant
VIOLENT HISTORY Teenage Murderer Breaks Prison Officer’s Nose in Violent Rant

Must READ

Driver Jailed After Shocking Three-Car Smash in Guildford
DASHCAM BUST Driver Jailed After Shocking Three-Car Smash in Guildford
Three Men Arrested After Brutal Gravesend Assault
STREET BRAWL Three Men Arrested After Brutal Gravesend Assault
Zombie Knife and Baton Seized in Stafford Raid
DEADLY WEAPON Zombie Knife and Baton Seized in Stafford Raid
WWII Bombs Blown Up at Sea After Devon Evacuations
SIGH OF RELIEF WWII Bombs Blown Up at Sea After Devon Evacuations
Met Officer Faces Shocking Sexual Offence Charges
FATAL CRASH Man Dies in Early Morning Crash Near Ilford Hospital
Manhunt Underway for Suspect in Birmingham Teen’s Murder
POLICE MANHUNT Manhunt Underway for Suspect in Birmingham Teen’s Murder
Woman Falls from Height in Woolwich – Major Emergency Response at Dawn
AIR AMBULANCE Woman Falls from Height in Woolwich – Major Emergency Response at Dawn
Major Operation in Gravelines Prevents Over 420 Migrants from Crossing the English Channel after cat and mouse game
NEON WELCOME Taxpayer-Funded App Markets UK as Migrant Paradise, Sparks Fury
Woman Found Dead on M6 Shuts Motorway All Day
LONG DELAYS Woman Found Dead on M6 Shuts Motorway All Day
Explosive scare ends in arrest in Romford

BREAKING

SPECIALIST TEAMS CALLED IN Explosive scare ends in arrest in Romford

More For You

Teen Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter in Shocking Kent Beach Death
BEACH SHOCKER Teen Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter in Shocking Kent Beach Death
Indecent Exposure Shocker in Maidstone’s Mote Park
FLASHER PROBE Indecent Exposure Shocker in Maidstone’s Mote Park
Herne Bay Man Jailed for Brutal ‘Revenge Porn’ Campaign
SINTER ABUSE Herne Bay Man Jailed for Brutal ‘Revenge Porn’ Campaign
Telegram casino: A messaging-first playbook for verified local updates
Telegram casino: A messaging-first playbook for verified local updates

More From UK News in Pictures

Death on the Tracks Sparks Major Delays after Person is struck
EUSTON TRAVEL ISSUES Death on the Tracks Sparks Major Delays after Person is struck
EFitness TikTok Star’s £15,990 Private Jet Flight Slammed as ‘Unnecessary’ by Judge
TIKTOKER EFitness TikTok Star’s £15,990 Private Jet Flight Slammed as ‘Unnecessary’ by Judge
A34 Chaos: Multi-HGV Smash Shuts Road Northbound
RECVOERY NIGHTMARE A34 Chaos: Multi-HGV Smash Shuts Road Northbound
Wi-Fi Bomb Threat Name Sparks NATO Fighter Jet Scramble Over Turkish Airlines Flight
BOMB SCARE Wi-Fi Bomb Threat Name Sparks NATO Fighter Jet Scramble Over Turkish Airlines Flight
Actor John Alford Locked Up for Sex Attacks on Teen Girls
FORMER STAR JAILED Actor John Alford Locked Up for Sex Attacks on Teen Girls
Child Rapist and Killer Viktors Dembovskis Dies Behind Bars
MONSTER DEAD Child Rapist and Killer Viktors Dembovskis Dies Behind Bars
Armed Police and EOD Swarm Harold Hill After Man Detained in Dramatic Incident
EOD CALLED Armed Police and EOD Swarm Harold Hill After Man Detained in Dramatic Incident
Police Search Nearby River for Evidence in Fatal Lewisham Stabbing
POND SEARCH Police Search Nearby Pond for Evidence in Fatal Lewisham Stabbing
Flats Blaze in Ramsgate: Ten Fire Engines Rush to Scene, Woman Treated
TOWER BLOCK BLAZE Flats Blaze in Ramsgate: Ten Fire Engines Rush to Scene, Woman Treated
Horrific Murder in Cardiff: Man Admits Stabbing Wife to Death and Dumping Her Body in Garden
ESTRANGED HUSBAND Horrific Murder in Cardiff: Man Admits Stabbing Wife to Death and Dumping Her Body in Garden
Man Charged With Manslaughter After Eastbourne Death
FATAL PUNCH Man Charged With Manslaughter After Eastbourne Death
Convicted paedophile locked up again for abusing toddler
REPEAT OFFENDER Convicted paedophile locked up again for abusing toddler
Teen Stabbed to Death in Acocks Green: Family Pays Heartbreaking Tribute
FAMILY MOURNS Teen Stabbed to Death in Acocks Green: Family Pays Heartbreaking Tribute
12-Year-Old Hero Snatches Steering Wheel to Save Mum from Disaster
MIRACLE ON THE MOTORWAY 12-Year-Old Hero Snatches Steering Wheel to Save Mum from Disaster
Man Charged After Raw Meat Dumped Outside West Bromwich Gurdwara
HATE CRIME Man Charged After Raw Meat Dumped Outside West Bromwich Gurdwara
Blood-Stained Clothes Spark Police Concern in Burton-on-Trent
POLICE CONCERNS Blood-Stained Clothes Spark Police Concern in Burton-on-Trent

More From UKNIP

CCTV Footage Released After Brutal Christmas Eve Pub Assault in Sittingbourne
PUB ATTACK CCTV Footage Released After Brutal Christmas Eve Pub Assault in Sittingbourne
Murder Arrest After Wiltshire Man Vanishes in Somerset
REMAINS FOUND Human Remains Found in Gurney Slade: Police Launch Murder Investigation
UK Entertainment Scene to hit £121bn by 2028
UK Entertainment Scene to hit £121bn by 2028
Canterbury Robbery Shocker: Police Hunt Watch-Thief
MANHUNT LAUNCHED Canterbury Robbery Shocker: Police Hunt Watch-Thief
error: Content is protected !!