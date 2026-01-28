A 15-year-old boy remains in a critical condition following a serious collision between his bicycle and a car in Penge.

Crash on Hawthorn Grove

Police were called to Hawthorn Grove around 4.30pm on Tuesday, January 27, after reports of a road traffic accident involving a cyclist and a car. Emergency services rushed to the scene where the teenage rider was found seriously injured.

Emergency Response and Investigation

The London Ambulance Service deployed ambulance crews, a clinical team manager, a response car clinician, an incident response officer, and London’s air ambulance. Paramedics treated the boy on site before rushing him to a major trauma centre in London.

A spokesperson for the ambulance service said: “We treated a teenager at the scene before taking him to a London major trauma centre.”

The driver of the car stopped and is cooperating with the Metropolitan Police. No arrests have been made at this stage. Specialist officers are supporting the victim’s family during this difficult time.

Police Appeal for Witnesses

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash or who has dashcam or CCTV footage to come forward. Anyone with information is urged to call 101 or the witness appeal line on 020 7175 0754, quoting reference 5099/27JAN26.