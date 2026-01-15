Teen Admits Manslaughter Over Brutal Bottle Attack That Killed Kent Electrician

Shock Bottle Assault Caught on Camera

A 16-year-old boy has pleaded guilty to manslaughter but denied murder after chilling footage showed him hurling a glass bottle at Alexander Cashford, 49. The Kent electrician was viciously beaten to death with rocks after being lured to a seaside meeting by a trio of London teens pretending to be a teenage girl.

Victim Lured with Fake ‘Sienna’ Profile

On August 10, 2025, Mr Cashford met three London teenagers in Leysdown-on-Sea, Isle of Sheppey. Prosecutors revealed they had planned the attack after turning furious over his interest in “Sienna” – a fake persona crafted by the teens. It all began just two days earlier at an arcade where Mr Cashford handed the 16-year-old girl his number.

The teens then baited Mr Cashford with around 75 text messages, posing as the fictitious “Sienna.” Police said he believed he was meeting at an empty parents’ home where he was supposed to bring alcohol. Instead, the encounter ended in a fatal savage attack.

‘Fing Pedo, Get Him!’ – Horrific Shrieks During Attack

Prosecutor Kate Blumgart KC told Woolwich Crown Court the girl, filmed the attack “with unwavering enthusiasm.” The girl yelled, “fing paedophile, I’m fing 16, get him” while recording the 16-year-old boy chasing Mr Cashford, who was hit hard with a glass bottle and later struck with rocks.

The victim tripped and fell as the teens pursued him down the promenade. A witness described the rock throws as frantic and powerful, with Mr Cashford soon lying face down in the mud. The boy even smirked, “like he’d just won the candy out of the candy shop.”

Callous Aftermath and Death

Following his arrest, the boy shared the attack video captioned “f****** pedo up lol,” showing chilling indifference. A post-mortem revealed multiple injuries, including fractured ribs puncturing a lung. Mr Cashford died little over an hour after meeting the teens.

Judge Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb told jurors the prosecution claims all three teens planned to cause serious injury and that the filming was to “prove their own successful hunt.” The girl and a 15-year-old boy – who are related – continue to deny all charges.

The six-week trial at Woolwich Crown Court is ongoing. The teenagers’ identities are legally protected.