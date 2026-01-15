Watch Live

MANSLAUGHTER Teen Admits Manslaughter Over Brutal Bottle Attack That Killed Kent Electrician

  • Updated: 14:46
  • , 15 January 2026
Teen Admits Manslaughter Over Brutal Bottle Attack That Killed Kent Electrician

 

Shock Bottle Assault Caught on Camera

A 16-year-old boy has pleaded guilty to manslaughter but denied murder after chilling footage showed him hurling a glass bottle at Alexander Cashford, 49. The Kent electrician was viciously beaten to death with rocks after being lured to a seaside meeting by a trio of London teens pretending to be a teenage girl.

Victim Lured with Fake ‘Sienna’ Profile

On August 10, 2025, Mr Cashford met three London teenagers in Leysdown-on-Sea, Isle of Sheppey. Prosecutors revealed they had planned the attack after turning furious over his interest in “Sienna” – a fake persona crafted by the teens. It all began just two days earlier at an arcade where Mr Cashford handed the 16-year-old girl his number.

The teens then baited Mr Cashford with around 75 text messages, posing as the fictitious “Sienna.” Police said he believed he was meeting at an empty parents’ home where he was supposed to bring alcohol. Instead, the encounter ended in a fatal savage attack.

Three Teenagers Charged with Murder of Alexander Cashford After Fatal Attack in Leysdown-on-Sea
Three Teenagers Charged with Murder of Alexander Cashford After Fatal Attack in Leysdown-on-Sea

‘Fing Pedo, Get Him!’ – Horrific Shrieks During Attack

Prosecutor Kate Blumgart KC told Woolwich Crown Court the girl, filmed the attack “with unwavering enthusiasm.” The girl yelled, “fing paedophile, I’m fing 16, get him” while recording the 16-year-old boy chasing Mr Cashford, who was hit hard with a glass bottle and later struck with rocks.

 

The victim tripped and fell as the teens pursued him down the promenade. A witness described the rock throws as frantic and powerful, with Mr Cashford soon lying face down in the mud. The boy even smirked, “like he’d just won the candy out of the candy shop.”

Callous Aftermath and Death

Following his arrest, the boy shared the attack video captioned “f****** pedo up lol,” showing chilling indifference. A post-mortem revealed multiple injuries, including fractured ribs puncturing a lung. Mr Cashford died little over an hour after meeting the teens.

 

Three Teenagers Arrested on Suspicion of Murder After Man Dies in Leysdown-on-Sea
Three Teenagers Arrested on Suspicion of Murder After Man Dies in Leysdown-on-Sea

Judge Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb told jurors the prosecution claims all three teens planned to cause serious injury and that the filming was to “prove their own successful hunt.” The girl and a 15-year-old boy – who are related – continue to deny all charges.

The six-week trial at Woolwich Crown Court is ongoing. The teenagers’ identities are legally protected.

 

Recommended for you

Horse Killed After Being Struck by Vehicle on Hampshire Road
STRUCK BY A VAN Horse Killed After Being Struck by Vehicle on Hampshire Road
Fatal Collision in Winchester: Police Launch Urgent Witness Appeal
WOMAN BEEN KILLED Fatal Collision in Winchester: Police Launch Urgent Witness Appeal
Woman Dies After Devastating Fire Engulfs West London Sheltered Housing
TRAGIC BLAZE Woman Dies After Devastating Fire Engulfs West London Sheltered Housing
Three Teens Dead in Horror Bolton Crash as Hundreds Attend Funeral
FIRST PICTURES Three Teens Dead in Horror Bolton Crash as Hundreds Attend Funeral

Must READ

Teen Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter in Shocking Kent Beach Death
BEACH SHOCKER Teen Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter in Shocking Kent Beach Death
Indecent Exposure Shocker in Maidstone’s Mote Park
FLASHER PROBE Indecent Exposure Shocker in Maidstone’s Mote Park
Herne Bay Man Jailed for Brutal ‘Revenge Porn’ Campaign
SINTER ABUSE Herne Bay Man Jailed for Brutal ‘Revenge Porn’ Campaign
Telegram casino: A messaging-first playbook for verified local updates
Telegram casino: A messaging-first playbook for verified local updates
CCTV Footage Released After Brutal Christmas Eve Pub Assault in Sittingbourne
PUB ATTACK CCTV Footage Released After Brutal Christmas Eve Pub Assault in Sittingbourne
UK Entertainment Scene to hit £121bn by 2028
UK Entertainment Scene to hit £121bn by 2028
Canterbury Robbery Shocker: Police Hunt Watch-Thief
MANHUNT LAUNCHED Canterbury Robbery Shocker: Police Hunt Watch-Thief
Murder Probe Underway After Fatal Uxbridge Assault
KNIFE ATTACK Murder Probe Launched After Woman Stabbed to Death in Cheriton
Police HOld Cells7 1
TRIO NICKED Three Nabbed After High-Speed Swindon Police Chase
Iran Issues Temporary NOTAM Closing Airspace to Most Flights

BREAKING

AIR SPACED CLOSED Iran Issues Temporary NOTAM Closing Airspace to Most Flights

More For You

Funeral Director Avoids Jail After Body Burial Scandal
BODY SCANDAL Funeral Director Avoids Jail After Body Burial Scandal
Man Charged After Brutal Assault on Whitstable Pub Worker
PUB ATTACK Man Charged After Brutal Assault on Whitstable Pub Worker
FACTORY FIRE Huge Factory Blaze Sends Smoke Plumes Over Wolverhampton
Larkfield Horror: Pensioner Critically Hurt in Van Smash
FATAL CRASH Deadly Crash Shakes Hamstreet Near Ashford

More From UK News in Pictures

Young Woman Busted for Backing Daesh Online
TERROR ARREST Young Woman Busted for Backing Daesh Online
Best Jackpot Slot Games That Pay Real Cash Today
Best Jackpot Slot Games That Pay Real Cash Today
Victim Named After Fatal Feltham Stabbing
FATAL STABBING FELTHAM Victim Named After Fatal Feltham Stabbing
Progressive Jackpot Slots for Win Big Today
Progressive Jackpot Slots for Win Big Today
Teen Arrested After Shocking Stabbing at Swindon Skatepark
KNIFE ATTACK Teen Arrested After Shocking Stabbing at Swindon Skatepark
Bull on the Tracks: Police Forced to Shoot after Wild Ride Near Selby
WILD RIDE Bull on the Tracks: Police Forced to Shoot after Wild Ride Near Selby
Elon Musk sparks outrage with bikini pic of Sir Keir amid AI child abuse image scandal
SCANDAL BLASTED Sir Keir lashes out at Reform UK and Elon Musk over AI scandal
Woman Charged Over Fatal Wembley Shooting of Teen Tyrece Balcha
BLACKHEATH WOMAN CHARGED Woman Charged Over Fatal Wembley Shooting of Teen Tyrece Balcha
Man Arrested Over 2007 Milton Keynes Murder at Heathrow
COLD CASE ARREST Man Arrested Over 2007 Milton Keynes Murder at Heathrow
Bomb Alert in Plymouth: Suspected Ordnance Found at Building Site

BREAKING

HOMES EVACUATED Bomb Alert in Plymouth: Suspected Ordnance Found at Building Site
How Guitar Tuner Collections Support Consistent Sound
How Guitar Tuner Collections Support Consistent Sound
Vehicle Fire Sparks Chaos on M25 Near Godstone
TRAFFIC CARNAGE Vehicle Fire Sparks Chaos on M25 Near Godstone
Massive Factory Blaze Erupts in Wolverhampton
TOXIC SMOKE WARNING Massive Factory Blaze Erupts in Wolverhampton
West Midlands Police Chief Bows Out Over AI Slip-Up in Parliament
AI SLIP UP West Midlands Police Chief Bows Out Over AI Slip-Up in Parliament
Man Arrested After £100,000 in Fake Cash Found in Kidderminster
FAKE CASH Man Arrested After £100,000 in Fake Cash Found in Kidderminster
IOPC Launches Urgent Witness Appeal After Fatal Collision Involving Met Police – UKNIP
RIDER DIED AT THE SCENE Tragic biker death in Catford crash

More From UKNIP

Roof Fire in Maidstone Extinguished by Kent Fire and Rescue Service
MAJOR FIRE Blazing Inferno Ravages Ashford Home in Early Hours
Worker Dies in Tragic Incident at Northamptonshire Steel Plant
HSE INVESIGATION Worker Dies in Tragic Incident at Northamptonshire Steel Plant
Man Slashed in Knife Fight at London Overground Station
KNIFE ATTACK Man Slashed in Knife Fight at London Overground Station
Two Men Jailed for 15 Years Over 83-Year-Old's Fatal Watch Robbery
FAILED ROBBERY Two Men Jailed for 15 Years Over 83-Year-Old’s Fatal Watch Robbery
error: Content is protected !!