Teen Arrested After Shocking Stabbing at Swindon Skatepark

  • Updated: 15:16
  • , 14 January 2026

A 16-year-old boy was rushed to hospital with serious stab wounds after a violent incident at the Oasis Leisure Centre skatepark in Swindon.

17-Year-Old Held Over Brutal Attack

Police have arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He remains in custody as detectives continue their investigations.

Police Appeal for Witnesses

Detective Sergeant Sarah Munday said: “This was a really concerning incident. A teenage boy is currently in hospital being treated for serious injuries. We would ask that anyone who was in the area at about 11.20am today, or who may have information relating to this should contact us as a priority.”

Officers are not looking for any other suspects at this time.

How You Can Help

  • If you saw anything, call Wiltshire Police on 101 quoting log 110 of 14/01.
  • To stay completely anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

This stabbing has shocked the local community and police urge anyone with information to come forward immediately.

