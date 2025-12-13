Teen Bailed Over Four Shocking Indecent Exposure Incidents in Thornbury

A teenage boy has been arrested and bailed after police linked him to four separate cases of indecent exposure in Thornbury, Avon & Somerset, spanning from April to December.

Police Step Up Patrols and Appeals for Witnesses

Avon & Somerset police confirmed the arrest on Thursday 11 December. The boy, in his mid-teens, was questioned and released on bail pending further investigation.

Neighbourhood Inspector Stephen Baines said: “The investigation continues, with targeted patrols by neighbourhood officers. We’ve also contacted local schools as part of our efforts.”

Community Urged to Speak Out for Safety

Insisting on the importance of reporting, Insp Baines added: “People may not always report such incidents, but we want to hear from anyone affected or who knows about any area where women or girls feel unsafe. Your safety is our priority.”

He urged victims to call 999 as soon as safely possible after an offence and encouraged anyone with relevant information or footage to come forward to assist ongoing enquiries.