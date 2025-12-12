Teen Brawl Shakes Tunbridge Wells

Police are hunting witnesses after four teenagers were reportedly attacked in Tunbridge Wells.

Teens Targeted Near Busy Junction

Kent Police rushed to Mount Pleasant Road and Calverley Road at 5.41pm on Wednesday, 10 December 2025. Four 14-year-old boys were allegedly set upon by a group of youngsters dressed in dark tracksuits. Some victims were forced to the ground during the violent scuffle.

One Teen Arrested, Minor Injuries Reported

Officers at the scene found the victims with minor injuries. A 15-year-old suspect was arrested on suspicion of assault and affray. He has been released on bail while investigations continue.

Call Police with Any Info

Anyone who saw the incident or has information is urged to contact Kent Police’s West Kent appeals line on 01622 604100. Quote reference 46/211673/25.